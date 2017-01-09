Add Event My Events Log In

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music January 10 - 15

    Music
    TUESDAY - 1/10

    Pop Evil
    with Red Sun Rising + Badflower
    Mercury Ballroom

    Halfacre & Haywood
    Gerstle's

    Kentucky RoundUps
    Kaiju

     

    WEDNESDAY - 1/11

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

     

    THURSDAY - 1/12

    Jeremy Joyce
    Mag Bar

    War Panties
    Gerstle's

    Bob Rutherford
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

     

    FRIDAY - 1/13

    Led Zeppelin 2
    Mercury Ballroom

    Brahms Second
    featuring the Louisville Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Backup Planet
    Haymarket Whiskey Bar

    Edge of Barstow + War Panties
    Gerstle's

    Louisville Standing Rock Benefit
    featuring Memory Gloss + Santanna Jones + Isolation Tank Ensemble
    Kaiju

    Benjibash
    The New Vintage

    Aly'an
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Jerry Jacobs Band
    Tin Roof

    Kevin Cummings
    Tengo Sed Cantina

    The Subourbans + Replay
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Acid Dad
    with Wombo
    Zanzabar

     

    SATURDAY - 1/14

    Aesop Rock
    with Rob Sonic + DJ Zone
    Mercury Ballroom

    1200 LIVE
    The Kentucky Center

    Brahms Second
    featuring the Louisville Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Louisville Rock Lottery - 25 Local Musicians Create 5 Bands
    featuring members of White Reaper + Twin Limb + Sleigh Bells + more!
    Headliners

    Sparechange Millionaires
    Gerstle's

    Small Time Napoleon + We The Animals + Thirty Spokes
    Kaiju

    Scarangella + Kingslayer + Torn Confidence
    Mag Bar

    Light Treasons + Sacred Sorrow + Foxbat + Jimmy & The Two Tone Leg Benders
    The New Vintage

    Da Mudcats + V-Groove
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Louisville Standing Rock Benefit
    featuring Wombo + Cher Von + Anwar Sadat
    The Green Room

    Kaleb Cecil
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Cal & Annalise
    Tin Roof

    Goldy Locks Band
    Tengo Sed Cantina

     

    SUNDAY - 1/15

    Elvis Tribute Spectacular
    Brown Theatre

    Iconic Sunday
    featuring DJ Thru Da Roof + DJ Knitti + Hypekid Renegade
    Headliners

    Louisville Standing Rock Benefit Show
    featuring Sapat + The Other Years + Keenan Lawler
    Dreamland

    Dev & Kev
    Gerstle's

     

    Cover Image: Mercury Ballroom - Pop Evil

    About Alexandra Winters

    I love coffee, brunch, books and the Highlands.

