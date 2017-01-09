Live In Lou: Louisville Music January 10 - 15

TUESDAY - 1/10
Pop Evil
with Red Sun Rising + Badflower
Mercury Ballroom
Halfacre & Haywood
Gerstle's
Kentucky RoundUps
Kaiju
WEDNESDAY - 1/11
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's
THURSDAY - 1/12
Jeremy Joyce
Mag Bar
War Panties
Gerstle's
Bob Rutherford
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
FRIDAY - 1/13
Led Zeppelin 2
Mercury Ballroom
Brahms Second
featuring the Louisville Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Backup Planet
Haymarket Whiskey Bar
Edge of Barstow + War Panties
Gerstle's
Louisville Standing Rock Benefit
featuring Memory Gloss + Santanna Jones + Isolation Tank Ensemble
Kaiju
Benjibash
The New Vintage
Aly'an
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Jerry Jacobs Band
Tin Roof
Kevin Cummings
Tengo Sed Cantina
The Subourbans + Replay
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
Acid Dad
with Wombo
Zanzabar
SATURDAY - 1/14
Aesop Rock
with Rob Sonic + DJ Zone
Mercury Ballroom
1200 LIVE
The Kentucky Center
Brahms Second
featuring the Louisville Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Louisville Rock Lottery - 25 Local Musicians Create 5 Bands
featuring members of White Reaper + Twin Limb + Sleigh Bells + more!
Headliners
Sparechange Millionaires
Gerstle's
Small Time Napoleon + We The Animals + Thirty Spokes
Kaiju
Scarangella + Kingslayer + Torn Confidence
Mag Bar
Light Treasons + Sacred Sorrow + Foxbat + Jimmy & The Two Tone Leg Benders
The New Vintage
Da Mudcats + V-Groove
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
Louisville Standing Rock Benefit
featuring Wombo + Cher Von + Anwar Sadat
The Green Room
Kaleb Cecil
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Cal & Annalise
Tin Roof
Goldy Locks Band
Tengo Sed Cantina
SUNDAY - 1/15
Elvis Tribute Spectacular
Brown Theatre
Iconic Sunday
featuring DJ Thru Da Roof + DJ Knitti + Hypekid Renegade
Headliners
Louisville Standing Rock Benefit Show
featuring Sapat + The Other Years + Keenan Lawler
Dreamland
Dev & Kev
Gerstle's
Cover Image: Mercury Ballroom - Pop Evil