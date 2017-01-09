Live In Lou: Louisville Music January 10 - 15

TUESDAY - 1/10

Pop Evil

with Red Sun Rising + Badflower

Mercury Ballroom



Halfacre & Haywood

Gerstle's

Kentucky RoundUps

Kaiju

WEDNESDAY - 1/11

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's

THURSDAY - 1/12

Jeremy Joyce

Mag Bar

War Panties

Gerstle's

Bob Rutherford

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

FRIDAY - 1/13

Led Zeppelin 2

Mercury Ballroom

Brahms Second

featuring the Louisville Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Backup Planet

Haymarket Whiskey Bar



Edge of Barstow + War Panties

Gerstle's

Louisville Standing Rock Benefit

featuring Memory Gloss + Santanna Jones + Isolation Tank Ensemble

Kaiju



Benjibash

The New Vintage

Aly'an

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Jerry Jacobs Band

Tin Roof



Kevin Cummings

Tengo Sed Cantina

The Subourbans + Replay

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Acid Dad

with Wombo

Zanzabar

​

SATURDAY - 1/14

Aesop Rock

with Rob Sonic + DJ Zone

Mercury Ballroom



1200 LIVE

The Kentucky Center



Brahms Second

featuring the Louisville Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Louisville Rock Lottery - 25 Local Musicians Create 5 Bands

featuring members of White Reaper + Twin Limb + Sleigh Bells + more!

Headliners

Sparechange Millionaires

Gerstle's

​

Small Time Napoleon + We The Animals + Thirty Spokes

Kaiju

Scarangella + Kingslayer + Torn Confidence

Mag Bar

Light Treasons + Sacred Sorrow + Foxbat + Jimmy & The Two Tone Leg Benders

The New Vintage



​Da Mudcats + V-Groove

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Louisville Standing Rock Benefit

featuring Wombo + Cher Von + Anwar Sadat

The Green Room



Kaleb Cecil

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Cal & Annalise

Tin Roof

Goldy Locks Band

Tengo Sed Cantina

SUNDAY - 1/15

Elvis Tribute Spectacular

Brown Theatre

Iconic Sunday

featuring DJ Thru Da Roof + DJ Knitti + Hypekid Renegade

Headliners

Louisville Standing Rock Benefit Show

featuring Sapat + The Other Years + Keenan Lawler

Dreamland



Dev & Kev

Gerstle's

Cover Image: Mercury Ballroom - Pop Evil