    Live In Lou: Louisville Music January 24 - 29

    TUESDAY - 1/24

    BoomBox
    with Ellie Herring
    Headliners

    Superjoint
    with Battlecross + Child Bite + VAMT + Astrum
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    The Kentucky RoundUps
    Kaiju

    Halfacre & Haywood
    Gerstle's Place

     

    WEDNESDAY - 1/25

    Breaking Benjamin
    with Wilson
    Mercury Ballroom

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's Place

    droneroom
    Louis's "The Ton"

    Advance Base
    with Lisa/Liza
    Zanzabar

     

    THURSDAY - 1/26

    Marshall Crenshaw & The Bottle Rockets
    Headliners

    War Panties
    Gerstle's Place

    PKEW PKEW PKEW + Fast Friends
    Mag Bar

    Marbin + Lazy Sunday + Hot Brown Smackdown
    The New Vintage

     

    FRIDAY - 1/27

    The Flat Five
    Lola

    Rachmaninoff Third
    with the Louisville Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Rumours: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
    Headliners

    Mark Colby
    Clifton Center

    Alone & Together
    featuring Evan Patterson + Aaron West + Charles Rivera
    Kaiju

    The Bourbonauts + Coal Mine Canaries
    Gerstle's Place

    Great Good Fine OK
    with Flor
    Zanzabar

    Tom Boone
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Travelin' Mojo + RadiotronicMojo + Radiotronic
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Appalatin + The Dammit + Alex Wright + Misty Mountain String Band + The Carmonas
    The New Vintage

     

    SATURDAY - 1/28

    The Cadillac Three: The Black Roses Tour
    with Quaker City Night Hawks
    Mercury Ballroom

    The Del McCoury Band
    with Aaron Bibelhauser + Relic
    The Kentucky Center

    Rachmaninoff Third
    with the Louisville Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Sammy Adams: Senioritis Tour 2017
    Headliners

    SpringBreak Forever
    The Cure Lounge

    V-Groove + Indiana Joe & Arrow
    Gerstle's Place

    Jereactors + Razor Ramones + DTBP + Dino Fight
    Mag Bar

    Willis Tucker Band
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    A Lion Named Roar
    with Jubalson + Vesperteen
    Zanzabar

    Kevin Cummings
    Tengo Sed Cantina

    Higgs Bozon + Lefty and the Lunatics
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Discount Guns + Ramble + Adventure + Good People
    The New Vintage

     

    SUNDAY - 1/29

    Kid Plastic: Radiohead Tribute + Brutally Handsome: Eagles Tribute
    The New Vintage

    Planetary Overdrive + John Clay
    The New Vintage

     

    Cover Image: Breaking Benjamin Facebook

