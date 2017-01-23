Live In Lou: Louisville Music January 24 - 29

TUESDAY - 1/24
BoomBox
with Ellie Herring
Headliners
Superjoint
with Battlecross + Child Bite + VAMT + Astrum
Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Halfacre & Haywood
Gerstle's Place
WEDNESDAY - 1/25
Breaking Benjamin
with Wilson
Mercury Ballroom
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's Place
droneroom
Louis's "The Ton"
Advance Base
with Lisa/Liza
Zanzabar
THURSDAY - 1/26
Marshall Crenshaw & The Bottle Rockets
Headliners
War Panties
Gerstle's Place
PKEW PKEW PKEW + Fast Friends
Mag Bar
Marbin + Lazy Sunday + Hot Brown Smackdown
The New Vintage
FRIDAY - 1/27
The Flat Five
Lola
Rachmaninoff Third
with the Louisville Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Rumours: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Headliners
Mark Colby
Clifton Center
Alone & Together
featuring Evan Patterson + Aaron West + Charles Rivera
Kaiju
The Bourbonauts + Coal Mine Canaries
Gerstle's Place
Great Good Fine OK
with Flor
Zanzabar
Tom Boone
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Travelin' Mojo + RadiotronicMojo + Radiotronic
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
Appalatin + The Dammit + Alex Wright + Misty Mountain String Band + The Carmonas
The New Vintage
SATURDAY - 1/28
The Cadillac Three: The Black Roses Tour
with Quaker City Night Hawks
Mercury Ballroom
The Del McCoury Band
with Aaron Bibelhauser + Relic
The Kentucky Center
Rachmaninoff Third
with the Louisville Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Sammy Adams: Senioritis Tour 2017
Headliners
SpringBreak Forever
The Cure Lounge
V-Groove + Indiana Joe & Arrow
Gerstle's Place
Jereactors + Razor Ramones + DTBP + Dino Fight
Mag Bar
Willis Tucker Band
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
A Lion Named Roar
with Jubalson + Vesperteen
Zanzabar
Kevin Cummings
Tengo Sed Cantina
Higgs Bozon + Lefty and the Lunatics
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
Discount Guns + Ramble + Adventure + Good People
The New Vintage
SUNDAY - 1/29
Kid Plastic: Radiohead Tribute + Brutally Handsome: Eagles Tribute
The New Vintage
Planetary Overdrive + John Clay
The New Vintage
