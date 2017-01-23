Live In Lou: Louisville Music January 24 - 29

TUESDAY - 1/24

BoomBox

with Ellie Herring

Headliners



Superjoint

with Battlecross + Child Bite + VAMT + Astrum

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

The Kentucky RoundUps

Kaiju

Halfacre & Haywood

Gerstle's Place

WEDNESDAY - 1/25

Breaking Benjamin

with Wilson

Mercury Ballroom



Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's Place

droneroom

Louis's "The Ton"



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://droneroom.bandcamp.com/album/piss-poor&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://droneroom.bandcamp.com/album/piss-poor&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Piss Poor by droneroom&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Advance Base

with Lisa/Liza

Zanzabar

​

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://advancebase.bandcamp.com/album/nephew-in-the-wild&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://advancebase.bandcamp.com/album/nephew-in-the-wild&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Nephew in the Wild by Advance Base&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

THURSDAY - 1/26

Marshall Crenshaw & The Bottle Rockets

Headliners



War Panties

Gerstle's Place

PKEW PKEW PKEW + Fast Friends

Mag Bar

Marbin + Lazy Sunday + Hot Brown Smackdown

The New Vintage



FRIDAY - 1/27

The Flat Five

Lola

Rachmaninoff Third

with the Louisville Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Rumours: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Headliners



Mark Colby

Clifton Center

Alone & Together

featuring Evan Patterson + Aaron West + Charles Rivera

Kaiju

The Bourbonauts + Coal Mine Canaries

Gerstle's Place

Great Good Fine OK

with Flor

Zanzabar

​

Tom Boone

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Travelin' Mojo + RadiotronicMojo + Radiotronic

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Appalatin + The Dammit + Alex Wright + Misty Mountain String Band + The Carmonas

The New Vintage



SATURDAY - 1/28

The Cadillac Three: The Black Roses Tour

with Quaker City Night Hawks

Mercury Ballroom



The Del McCoury Band

with Aaron Bibelhauser + Relic

The Kentucky Center

Rachmaninoff Third

with the Louisville Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Sammy Adams: Senioritis Tour 2017

Headliners



SpringBreak Forever

The Cure Lounge

V-Groove + Indiana Joe & Arrow

Gerstle's Place

Jereactors + Razor Ramones + DTBP + Dino Fight

Mag Bar

Willis Tucker Band

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

A Lion Named Roar

with Jubalson + Vesperteen

Zanzabar

​

Kevin Cummings

Tengo Sed Cantina

Higgs Bozon + Lefty and the Lunatics

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Discount Guns + Ramble + Adventure + Good People

The New Vintage



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://goodpeople502.bandcamp.com/track/we-can-pretend-2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://goodpeople502.bandcamp.com/track/we-can-pretend-2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;We Can Pretend by Good People&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

SUNDAY - 1/29

Kid Plastic: Radiohead Tribute + Brutally Handsome: Eagles Tribute

The New Vintage

Planetary Overdrive + John Clay

The New Vintage



Cover Image: Breaking Benjamin Facebook