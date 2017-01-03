Add Event My Events Log In

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music January 3 - 8

    Music
    TUESDAY - 1/3

    Fascinating
    The Cure Lounge

    Corey & Stacey
    Gerstle's

     

    WEDNESDAY - 1/4

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

     

    THURSDAY - 1/5

    Jossie Lauren
    Gerstle's

    Megan Stout
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Kings Highway
    Mag Bar

    Frankie Leo Album Release Party
    Tim Faulkner Gallery

     

    FRIDAY - 1/6

    Radiotronic + Ben Bradford
    Gerstle's

    Colton Kise
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    In Lightning
    Zanzabar

    Josh Card + Kentucky Gentlemen + Low Heaven
    Mag Bar

    Jordan English
    Tin Roof

    Manhattan Three + Short & Company + HaNNan
    Third Street Dive

    Louisville Fats + The Rhythm Cats + The Decades
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SATURDAY - 1/7

    WFPK Rolling Stones Radio Presents Satisfaction
    Mercury Ballroom

    The Music of David Bowie
    featuring the Louisville Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    The Bottom Sop
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Mood Ring Engagement
    Headliners

    Goldylocks + Frankie Moody
    Gerstle's

    Big Mama Shakes + Lauren Eid
    Mag Bar

    Spoilers3 + Big Black Cadillac
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Bourbon & B-Sides
    Tim Faulkner Gallery

     

    SUNDAY - 1/8

    Dev & Kev
    Gerstle's

     

