    Live In Lou: Louisville Music January 31 - February 5

    TUESDAY - 1/31

    Corey & Stacey
    Gerstle's

    The Kentucky RoundUps
    Kaiju

    Riff Raff + DJ Afterthought + Dolla Bill Gates + Owey
    Trixie's Entertainment Complex

     

     

    WEDNESDAY - 2/1

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

    Mandy McMillan
    Tin Roof

     

    THURSDAY - 2/2

    Jossie Lauren
    Gerstle's

    Good People + Bendigo Fletcher
    Mag Bar

    Granger Smith
    PBR Louisville

     

    FRIDAY - 2/3

    Saved By the 90s
    Mercury Ballroom

    Frederick the Younger Release Party
    with Joann & the Dakota + Voodoo Economics
    Headliners

    Dirty Dojo + War Panties
    Gerstle's

    Leftover Salmon
    with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    Vamt + Anstrum + Artwork for the Blind + Stout
    Mag Bar

    Jay Taylor
    Tin Roof

    The Blues Drifters + Lawn Dart Accident
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Susto
    with Cereus Bright
    Zanzabar

    Bridge 19
    Goodwood Brewing

     

    SATURDAY - 2/4

    Martina McBride
    Louisville Palace

    America
    with Gerry Beckley + Dewey Bunnell
    The Kentucky Center

    8th Annual Jam for A Cure
    featuring V-Groove + Danny Flanigan and the Rain Chorus + The Do Right Men
    Headliners

    Brusied Fruit + Powell
    with Heartland Heretics
    Kaiju

    John Robin Band + Frankie Moody
    Gerstle's

    Brie Capone
    with Bridge 19
    The Living Room Series

    Jerry Jacobs Band
    Tin Roof

    No Problem + Soul River Brown Band
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Sham 69
    with The Creepshow + Gallows Bound
    Zanzabar

     

    SUNDAY - 2/5

    Chamber Music Society: Berlin Philharmonic Woodwind Quintet
    UofL School of Music, Comstock Concert Hall

    Dev & Kev
    Gerstle's

    Cover Image: Glenn Hirsch

    I love coffee, brunch, books and the Highlands.

