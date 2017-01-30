Live In Lou: Louisville Music January 31 - February 5

TUESDAY - 1/31

Corey & Stacey

Gerstle's

The Kentucky RoundUps

Kaiju



Riff Raff + DJ Afterthought + Dolla Bill Gates + Owey

Trixie's Entertainment Complex





WEDNESDAY - 2/1

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's

​

Mandy McMillan

Tin Roof

THURSDAY - 2/2

Jossie Lauren

Gerstle's

Good People + Bendigo Fletcher

Mag Bar



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://bendigofletcher.bandcamp.com/album/consensual-wisdom&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://bendigofletcher.bandcamp.com/album/consensual-wisdom&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Consensual Wisdom by Bendigo Fletcher&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Granger Smith

PBR Louisville

FRIDAY - 2/3

Saved By the 90s

Mercury Ballroom

Frederick the Younger Release Party

with Joann & the Dakota + Voodoo Economics

Headliners



Dirty Dojo + War Panties

Gerstle's

Leftover Salmon

with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Diamond Pub Concert Hall



Vamt + Anstrum + Artwork for the Blind + Stout

Mag Bar

Jay Taylor

Tin Roof

The Blues Drifters + Lawn Dart Accident

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Susto

with Cereus Bright

Zanzabar

​

Bridge 19

Goodwood Brewing

SATURDAY - 2/4

Martina McBride

Louisville Palace



America

with Gerry Beckley + Dewey Bunnell

The Kentucky Center

8th Annual Jam for A Cure

featuring V-Groove + Danny Flanigan and the Rain Chorus + The Do Right Men

Headliners

Brusied Fruit + Powell

with Heartland Heretics

Kaiju

​

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://powellmusic.bandcamp.com/album/palbum-2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://powellmusic.bandcamp.com/album/palbum-2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Palbum by Powell&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

John Robin Band + Frankie Moody

Gerstle's

Brie Capone

with Bridge 19

The Living Room Series



Jerry Jacobs Band

Tin Roof

No Problem + Soul River Brown Band

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Sham 69

with The Creepshow + Gallows Bound

Zanzabar

​

SUNDAY - 2/5

Chamber Music Society: Berlin Philharmonic Woodwind Quintet

UofL School of Music, Comstock Concert Hall

Dev & Kev

Gerstle's