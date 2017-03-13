Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 14 - 19

TUESDAY - 3/14
The Blood Royal + Stagecoach Inferno + Shi
The Cure Lounge
Corey & Stacey
Gerstle's
WEDNESDAY - 3/15
Hillbilly Revival
Goodwood Brewing
Lorna Shore + Carnifex + Fallujah + Rings of Saturn + She Must Burn
Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's
THURSDAY - 3/16
Allen, Mack, Myers and Moore: Acoustic Rock
featuring Zach Myers of Shinedown
Mercury Ballroom
The Mockstrosity Tour with Mac Sabbath
with Metalachi + Okilly Dokilly
Headliners
Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
Goodwood Brewing
James Ilgenfritz + Stook + Outcalls
Dreamland
Jossie Lauren
Gerstle's
George Stearman
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Bit Brigade
Zanzabar
Analog Cannibal + The Lovely Grandmas + On the Bang
Kaiju
Bernardus + Buttz + Boner City
Mag Bar
Lauren Eid
8UP
FRIDAY - 3/17
Norah Jones: Day Breaks World Tour
Louisville Palace
Hollow Bone + Jameron
Kaiju
George Winston
KCD Theater
Dr. Dundiff x Otis Junior Album Release
featuring Touch AC
Headliners
The Killer Lips + War Panties
Gerstle's
Jimmy G
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Frederick The Younger
with Maximon + The Winger Brothers
Zanzabar
Dust Rust + The Bottom Shop + Side Pocket Loui
Mag Bar
Carla Reisert and the Tarnations + The Saints
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
Mad Anthony + Andy Matter + Ten Wet Dollars
Monnik Beer Co.
SATURDAY - 3/18
Sleigh Bells
with Tunde OlaniranTunde Olaniran
Mercury Ballroom
Psycho Hawk + The Minor Second + Bon Air
Monnik Beer Co.
Hotstop
Diamond Pub Concert Hall
The Hot Brown Get Down
featuring Mojoflo + Hot Brown Smackdown + Mama Said String Band
Headliners
Ashley Burchett
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Sparechange Millionaires + Jossie Lauren
Gerstle's
The Mississippi Riggles Band + Soul Circus
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
SUNDAY - 3/19
Experience Hendrix 2017
Louisville Palace
William Singe
with Alex Aiono
Mercury Ballroom
