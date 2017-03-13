Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 14 - 19

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    TUESDAY - 3/14

    The Blood Royal + Stagecoach Inferno + Shi
    The Cure Lounge

    Corey & Stacey
    Gerstle's

     

    WEDNESDAY - 3/15

    Hillbilly Revival
    Goodwood Brewing

    Lorna Shore + Carnifex + Fallujah + Rings of Saturn + She Must Burn
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

     

    THURSDAY - 3/16

    Allen, Mack, Myers and Moore: Acoustic Rock
    featuring Zach Myers of Shinedown
    Mercury Ballroom

    The Mockstrosity Tour with Mac Sabbath
    with Metalachi + Okilly Dokilly
    Headliners

    Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
    Goodwood Brewing

    James Ilgenfritz + Stook + Outcalls
    Dreamland

    Jossie Lauren
    Gerstle's

    George Stearman
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Bit Brigade
    Zanzabar

    Analog Cannibal + The Lovely Grandmas + On the Bang
    Kaiju

    Bernardus + Buttz + Boner City
    Mag Bar

    Lauren Eid
    8UP

     

    FRIDAY - 3/17

    Norah Jones: Day Breaks World Tour
    Louisville Palace

    Hollow Bone + Jameron
    Kaiju

    George Winston
    KCD Theater

    Dr. Dundiff x Otis Junior Album Release
    featuring Touch AC
    Headliners

    The Killer Lips + War Panties
    Gerstle's

    Jimmy G
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Frederick The Younger
    with Maximon + The Winger Brothers
    Zanzabar

    Dust Rust + The Bottom Shop + Side Pocket Loui
    Mag Bar

    Carla Reisert and the Tarnations + The Saints
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Mad Anthony + Andy Matter + Ten Wet Dollars
    Monnik Beer Co.

     

    SATURDAY - 3/18

    Sleigh Bells
    with Tunde OlaniranTunde Olaniran
    Mercury Ballroom

    Psycho Hawk + The Minor Second + Bon Air
    Monnik Beer Co.

    Hotstop
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    The Hot Brown Get Down
    featuring Mojoflo + Hot Brown Smackdown + Mama Said String Band
    Headliners

    Ashley Burchett
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Sparechange Millionaires + Jossie Lauren
    Gerstle's

    The Mississippi Riggles Band + Soul Circus
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SUNDAY - 3/19

    Experience Hendrix 2017
    Louisville Palace

    William Singe
    with Alex Aiono
    Mercury Ballroom

    Cover Image: Norah Jones - Facebook

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Alexandra Winters's picture

    About Alexandra Winters

    I love coffee, brunch, books and the Highlands.

    More from author:    

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories