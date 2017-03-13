Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 14 - 19

TUESDAY - 3/14

The Blood Royal + Stagecoach Inferno + Shi

The Cure Lounge



Corey & Stacey

Gerstle's

WEDNESDAY - 3/15

Hillbilly Revival

Goodwood Brewing

Lorna Shore + Carnifex + Fallujah + Rings of Saturn + She Must Burn

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's

THURSDAY - 3/16

Allen, Mack, Myers and Moore: Acoustic Rock

featuring Zach Myers of Shinedown

Mercury Ballroom

The Mockstrosity Tour with Mac Sabbath

with Metalachi + Okilly Dokilly

Headliners



Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers

Goodwood Brewing

James Ilgenfritz + Stook + Outcalls

Dreamland

Jossie Lauren

Gerstle's

George Stearman

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Bit Brigade

Zanzabar

Analog Cannibal + The Lovely Grandmas + On the Bang

Kaiju

Bernardus + Buttz + Boner City

Mag Bar

Lauren Eid

8UP

FRIDAY - 3/17

Norah Jones: Day Breaks World Tour

Louisville Palace



Hollow Bone + Jameron

Kaiju

George Winston

KCD Theater

Dr. Dundiff x Otis Junior Album Release

featuring Touch AC

Headliners



The Killer Lips + War Panties

Gerstle's

Jimmy G

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Frederick The Younger

with Maximon + The Winger Brothers

Zanzabar



Dust Rust + The Bottom Shop + Side Pocket Loui

Mag Bar

Carla Reisert and the Tarnations + The Saints

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Mad Anthony + Andy Matter + Ten Wet Dollars

Monnik Beer Co.



SATURDAY - 3/18

Sleigh Bells

with Tunde OlaniranTunde Olaniran

Mercury Ballroom



Psycho Hawk + The Minor Second + Bon Air

Monnik Beer Co.



Hotstop

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

The Hot Brown Get Down

featuring Mojoflo + Hot Brown Smackdown + Mama Said String Band

Headliners



Ashley Burchett

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Sparechange Millionaires + Jossie Lauren

Gerstle's

The Mississippi Riggles Band + Soul Circus

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

SUNDAY - 3/19

Experience Hendrix 2017

Louisville Palace

William Singe

with Alex Aiono

Mercury Ballroom

