    Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 21 - 26

    Music
    TUESDAY - 3/21

    Halfacre & Haywood
    Gerstle's

    Magic City Hippies
    Zanzabar

    Gone Train
    Louis's "The Ton"

    Mandy McMilian
    Tin Roof

    Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Joe Jack Talcum (The Dead Milkmen)
    with bird/coop
    Monnik Beer Co.

     

    WEDNESDAY - 3/22

    Andy Hull + Dustin Kensrue
    Mercury Ballroom

    Brit Floyd
    Louisville Palace

    Music Without Borders: Prokofiev Classical
    Adath Jeshurun Synagogue

    Southern Soul Assembly
    with Marc Broussard + JJ Grey + Luther Dickinson + Anders Osborne
    Brown Theatre

    Dinosaur Jr.
    with Easy Action
    Headliners

    Corporate Trashland + Sara Soltau and Jacob Duncan + Aaron West
    Dreamland

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

    The Marcus King Band
    Zanzabar

    Jenny and The Jets
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Vanessa Silberman + Monaco + GRLwood
    Monnik Beer Co.

    Hollow Bone
    The Monkey Wrench

     

    THURSDAY - 3/23

    Music Without Borders: Prokofiev Classical
    Valley High School

    Amorphis + Swallow the Sun + Fatal Step + The Darkening + Strigoi
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    Waxeater + Vietrahm + Rarebit + White Mystery
    Kaiju

    War Panties
    Gerstle's

    Megan Stout
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Carmichael The Band + A Deer A Horse + Nathan Allen + The Devils Cut + Jason Alarm
    Mag Bar

    Stevie Ray's Thursday Night Throwdown Jam
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Toranavox + Stagecoach Inferno
    Monnik Beer Co.

    Hog Operation
    The Monkey Wrench

     

    FRIDAY - 3/24

    Sixteen Candles
    Mercury Ballroom

    Migos
    Louisville Palace

    Easter Celebration
    with the Christian Academy School of Arts + The Master's Men Choir
    Kentucky Center

    Brother Wolves + PyschoHawk + Banshee Child
    The Cure Lounge

    Mike Hood
    Goodwood Brewing

    Hot Brown Smackdown + Paul Kupfer
    Gerstle's

    Jim Burns
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Small Time Napolean + Upstate Rubdown + Alex Wright
    Kaiju

    Your33BlackAngels + Killii Killii + Hanoi Jane + Easy Roscoe
    Mag Bar

    Late Night Jazz: Craig Tweddell Sextet
    Louis's "The Ton"

    Jerry Jacobs Band
    Tin Roof

    Twin Limb
    with Future Killer
    Zanzabar

    Laure Jane and the 45's + Nobody'z Bizness
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Cat Casual & the Holy Midnight Album Release
    with Jaxon Lee Swain + Twin Sister Radio
    Monnik Beer Co.

    The Galoots
    The Monkey Wrench

     

    SATURDAY - 3/25

    Rumpke Mountain Boys
    Mercury Ballroom

    Time for Three
    with Teddy Abrams
    Kentucky Center

    Infinity Spree + On The Watchfront + Freedive
    The Cure Lounge

    Spring Break Three Year Anniversary
    with Springbreak Forever
    The Cure Lounge

    Phourist & The Photons
    with Aby Laby Land + One For The Doc
    Zanzabar

    Open Bluegrass Jam
    with the 502 Stringband
    Goodwood Brewing

    Goldy Locks + Frankie Moody
    Gerstle's

    Willis Tucker Band
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Bendigo Fletcher + Joann and The Dakota
    Mag Bar

    Saturday Night Sets: The Big Quiet
    Louis's "The Ton"

    Belushi Speed Ball Album Release Show
    Kaiju

    Royal Bears + Tony Robot
    Monnik Beer Co.

    Louisville Fats + The Rhythm Cats + The Leroy Ellington Band
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Dr. Dundiff + The Smoke Shop Kids
    The Monkey Wrench

     

    SUNDAY - 3/26

    Louisville Youth Orchestra: Dance Revolution
    Brown Theatre

    Ritchie White Orchestra
    with Black God
    Zanzabar

    Morgan Orion + Jess Mosby + Winter of Twenty-Six + Douglas Douglas
    Mag Bar

