Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 21 - 26

TUESDAY - 3/21

Halfacre & Haywood

Gerstle's

Magic City Hippies

Zanzabar

​

Gone Train

Louis's "The Ton"

Mandy McMilian

Tin Roof

Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Joe Jack Talcum (The Dead Milkmen)

with bird/coop

Monnik Beer Co.

WEDNESDAY - 3/22

Andy Hull + Dustin Kensrue

Mercury Ballroom



Brit Floyd

Louisville Palace



Music Without Borders: Prokofiev Classical

Adath Jeshurun Synagogue

Southern Soul Assembly

with Marc Broussard + JJ Grey + Luther Dickinson + Anders Osborne

Brown Theatre

Dinosaur Jr.

with Easy Action

Headliners



Corporate Trashland + Sara Soltau and Jacob Duncan + Aaron West

Dreamland

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's

The Marcus King Band

Zanzabar

​

Jenny and The Jets

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Vanessa Silberman + Monaco + GRLwood

Monnik Beer Co.

Hollow Bone

The Monkey Wrench

THURSDAY - 3/23

Music Without Borders: Prokofiev Classical

Valley High School

Amorphis + Swallow the Sun + Fatal Step + The Darkening + Strigoi

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Waxeater + Vietrahm + Rarebit + White Mystery

Kaiju



War Panties

Gerstle's

Megan Stout

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Carmichael The Band + A Deer A Horse + Nathan Allen + The Devils Cut + Jason Alarm

Mag Bar

Stevie Ray's Thursday Night Throwdown Jam

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Toranavox + Stagecoach Inferno

Monnik Beer Co.



Hog Operation

The Monkey Wrench

FRIDAY - 3/24

Sixteen Candles

Mercury Ballroom

Migos

Louisville Palace

Easter Celebration

with the Christian Academy School of Arts + The Master's Men Choir

Kentucky Center

Brother Wolves + PyschoHawk + Banshee Child

The Cure Lounge



Mike Hood

Goodwood Brewing

Hot Brown Smackdown + Paul Kupfer

Gerstle's

Jim Burns

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Small Time Napolean + Upstate Rubdown + Alex Wright

Kaiju



Your33BlackAngels + Killii Killii + Hanoi Jane + Easy Roscoe

Mag Bar

Late Night Jazz: Craig Tweddell Sextet

Louis's "The Ton"

Jerry Jacobs Band

Tin Roof

Twin Limb

with Future Killer

Zanzabar

​

Laure Jane and the 45's + Nobody'z Bizness

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Cat Casual & the Holy Midnight Album Release

with Jaxon Lee Swain + Twin Sister Radio

Monnik Beer Co.

The Galoots

The Monkey Wrench

SATURDAY - 3/25

Rumpke Mountain Boys

Mercury Ballroom



Time for Three

with Teddy Abrams

Kentucky Center

Infinity Spree + On The Watchfront + Freedive

The Cure Lounge

Spring Break Three Year Anniversary

with Springbreak Forever

The Cure Lounge

Phourist & The Photons

with Aby Laby Land + One For The Doc

Zanzabar

​

Open Bluegrass Jam

with the 502 Stringband

Goodwood Brewing

Goldy Locks + Frankie Moody

Gerstle's

Willis Tucker Band

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Bendigo Fletcher + Joann and The Dakota

Mag Bar



Saturday Night Sets: The Big Quiet

Louis's "The Ton"

Belushi Speed Ball Album Release Show

Kaiju

Royal Bears + Tony Robot

Monnik Beer Co.



Louisville Fats + The Rhythm Cats + The Leroy Ellington Band

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Dr. Dundiff + The Smoke Shop Kids

The Monkey Wrench



SUNDAY - 3/26

Louisville Youth Orchestra: Dance Revolution

Brown Theatre

Ritchie White Orchestra

with Black God

Zanzabar



Morgan Orion + Jess Mosby + Winter of Twenty-Six + Douglas Douglas

Mag Bar