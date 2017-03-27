Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 27 - April 2

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    TUESDAY - 3/28

    Corey & Stacey
    Gerstle's

    The Gone Train
    Louis's The Ton

     

    WEDNESDAY - 3/29

    Earth, Wind & Fire
    Louisville Palace

    Dylan LeBlanc + Cicada Rhythm
    Zanzabar

    Local Natives
    Mercury Ballroom

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

    Margo Price: Born to Ramble Tour
    with Colter Wall + Mickey Clark + Blue Norther
    Headliners

     

    THURSDAY - 3/30

    Dark Star Orchestra
    Mercury Ballroom

    The Wooks Play Hip History: The Green Edition
    Frazier History Museum

    Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
    Goodwood Brewing

    Jossie Lauren
    Gerstle's

    Sam Goldberg + FEAL + Bending Spirit
    Dreamland

    The Bottom Sop
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    The Starry Night Blues Band
    8UP

    Vanessa Carlton
    with Tristen
    Zanzabar

    The Human Project
    Monnik Beer Co.

     

    FRIDAY - 3/31

    Loretta Lynn
    with Emmy Rose
    Louisville Palace

    The Prince Experience
    Mercury Ballroom

    Louisville Orchestra: Walton & Britten
    The Kentucky Center

    Under the Streetlamp
    Brown Theatre

    Hermanos
    Louis's The Ton

    Steely Danish
    with the Afrophysicists
    Headliners

    Rue Snider
    Goodwood Brewing

    The Tunesmiths + Dirty Church Reviva + Olivia Faye
    Gerstle's

    Neighbor + Reflex Machine + Rights for Robots + Bon Air
    The Cure Lounge

    The Jangle Sheep + White Knight + Good People + Attempt
    Mag Bar

    The Weeks
    with The Lonely Biscuits
    Zanzabar

    The Last Friday
    The Monkey Wrench

    Hotstop
    Third Street Dive

     

    SATURDAY - 4/1

    JoJo: Mad Love Tour
    with special guest
    Headliners

    Open Bluegrass Jam
    Goodwood Brewing

    Bourbon Straights + The Strays
    Gerstle's

    Vobrolas + Fast Plants + The Jereactors + Godawfuls
    Mag Bar

    Tyler Lance Walker Gill
    with Blunt Honey
    The Living Room Series

    The Dive
    Louis's The Ton

    Misty Mountain String Band
    with Tricky Cricket
    Zanzabar

    Vibrolas + Hanoi Jane + Dirty Socialites
    Monnik Beer Co.

    The Monkey Wrench's Last Day
    The Monkey Wrench

     

    SUNDAY - 4/2

    Adrian Belew Power Trio
    with Saul Zonana
    Zanzabar

    Cover Image: Mercury Ballroom

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Alexandra Winters's picture

    About Alexandra Winters

    I love coffee, brunch, books and the Highlands.

    More from author:    

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories