Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 27 - April 2

TUESDAY - 3/28

Corey & Stacey

Gerstle's

The Gone Train

Louis's The Ton

WEDNESDAY - 3/29

Earth, Wind & Fire

Louisville Palace



Dylan LeBlanc + Cicada Rhythm

Zanzabar

Local Natives

Mercury Ballroom



Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's

Margo Price: Born to Ramble Tour

with Colter Wall + Mickey Clark + Blue Norther

Headliners



THURSDAY - 3/30

Dark Star Orchestra

Mercury Ballroom

The Wooks Play Hip History: The Green Edition

Frazier History Museum

Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers

Goodwood Brewing

Jossie Lauren

Gerstle's

Sam Goldberg + FEAL + Bending Spirit

Dreamland

The Bottom Sop

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

The Starry Night Blues Band

8UP

Vanessa Carlton

with Tristen

Zanzabar

The Human Project

Monnik Beer Co.

FRIDAY - 3/31

Loretta Lynn

with Emmy Rose

Louisville Palace



The Prince Experience

Mercury Ballroom

Louisville Orchestra: Walton & Britten

The Kentucky Center

Under the Streetlamp

Brown Theatre

​Hermanos

Louis's The Ton



Steely Danish

with the Afrophysicists

Headliners

Rue Snider

Goodwood Brewing

The Tunesmiths + Dirty Church Reviva + Olivia Faye

Gerstle's

Neighbor + Reflex Machine + Rights for Robots + Bon Air

The Cure Lounge



The Jangle Sheep + White Knight + Good People + Attempt

Mag Bar

The Weeks

with The Lonely Biscuits

Zanzabar

The Last Friday

The Monkey Wrench

Hotstop

Third Street Dive

SATURDAY - 4/1

JoJo: Mad Love Tour

with special guest

Headliners



Open Bluegrass Jam

Goodwood Brewing

Bourbon Straights + The Strays

Gerstle's

Vobrolas + Fast Plants + The Jereactors + Godawfuls

Mag Bar

Tyler Lance Walker Gill

with Blunt Honey

The Living Room Series

The Dive

Louis's The Ton

Misty Mountain String Band

with Tricky Cricket

Zanzabar

Vibrolas + Hanoi Jane + Dirty Socialites

Monnik Beer Co.

The Monkey Wrench's Last Day

The Monkey Wrench

SUNDAY - 4/2

Adrian Belew Power Trio

with Saul Zonana

Zanzabar