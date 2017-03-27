Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 27 - April 2

TUESDAY - 3/28
Corey & Stacey
Gerstle's
The Gone Train
Louis's The Ton
WEDNESDAY - 3/29
Earth, Wind & Fire
Louisville Palace
Dylan LeBlanc + Cicada Rhythm
Zanzabar
Local Natives
Mercury Ballroom
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's
Margo Price: Born to Ramble Tour
with Colter Wall + Mickey Clark + Blue Norther
Headliners
THURSDAY - 3/30
Dark Star Orchestra
Mercury Ballroom
The Wooks Play Hip History: The Green Edition
Frazier History Museum
Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
Goodwood Brewing
Jossie Lauren
Gerstle's
Sam Goldberg + FEAL + Bending Spirit
Dreamland
The Bottom Sop
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
The Starry Night Blues Band
8UP
Vanessa Carlton
with Tristen
Zanzabar
The Human Project
Monnik Beer Co.
FRIDAY - 3/31
Loretta Lynn
with Emmy Rose
Louisville Palace
The Prince Experience
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville Orchestra: Walton & Britten
The Kentucky Center
Under the Streetlamp
Brown Theatre
Hermanos
Louis's The Ton
Steely Danish
with the Afrophysicists
Headliners
Rue Snider
Goodwood Brewing
The Tunesmiths + Dirty Church Reviva + Olivia Faye
Gerstle's
Neighbor + Reflex Machine + Rights for Robots + Bon Air
The Cure Lounge
The Jangle Sheep + White Knight + Good People + Attempt
Mag Bar
The Weeks
with The Lonely Biscuits
Zanzabar
The Last Friday
The Monkey Wrench
Hotstop
Third Street Dive
SATURDAY - 4/1
JoJo: Mad Love Tour
with special guest
Headliners
Open Bluegrass Jam
Goodwood Brewing
Bourbon Straights + The Strays
Gerstle's
Vobrolas + Fast Plants + The Jereactors + Godawfuls
Mag Bar
Tyler Lance Walker Gill
with Blunt Honey
The Living Room Series
The Dive
Louis's The Ton
Misty Mountain String Band
with Tricky Cricket
Zanzabar
Vibrolas + Hanoi Jane + Dirty Socialites
Monnik Beer Co.
The Monkey Wrench's Last Day
The Monkey Wrench
SUNDAY - 4/2
Adrian Belew Power Trio
with Saul Zonana
Zanzabar
