    Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 7 - 12

    Music
    TUESDAY - 3/7

    JOHNNYSWIM: Let It Matter Tour
    with Will Solomon
    Headliners

    Cash'd Out: A Tribute To Johnny Cash
    The Cure Lounge

    Halfacre & Haywood
    Gerstle's

     

    WEDNESDAY - 3/8

    Nikki Lane: Highway Queen Tour
    with Brent Cobb + Jonathan Tyler
    Headliners

    Glass Mansions + Gymkata + Droneroom + The Last Origin
    The Cure Lounge

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

    MOTO + Hot Prowlers + Tycoon$ of Teen
    Kaiju

    Hollow Bone
    The Monkey Wrench

     

    THURSDAY - 3/9

    Chronixx
    with Federation Sound + Jah 9
    Mercury Ballroom

    War Panties
    Gerstle's

    Mike Doughty
    with Wheatus
    Headliners

    Ampline + Memory Gloss + Hot Prowlers
    The Cure Lounge

    Dallas Moore
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    On The Sun + Mammoth Cannon
    Mag Bar

     

    FRIDAY - 3/10

    Sacred + Profane: Of Heavens and Humans
    featuring the Louisville Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Boner City + Scuzz Master + Drool + Tycoon$ of Teen + The Archaeas
    The Cure Lounge

    Ryan Conroy
    Goodwood Brewing

    Shane Dawson Band + Robert Fedderson
    Gerstle's

    Leggy + Twist + Wombo
    Kaiju

    Colton Kise
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Benjamin Jacob Rube + Alpine Drifters + Stuart Wicke
    Mag Bar

    Johnny Berry & The Outliers
    with Alanna Fugate
    The Monkey Wrench

    Bad Day Baby + Doctor Girlfriend
    Monnik Beer Co.

    Hotstop
    Brewskee's

    SATURDAY - 3/11

    Decades Rewind
    The Brown Theatre

    Drake Night
    featuring DJ Ryan Coxx
    Mercury Ballroom

    Neko Case
    with Sean Rowe
    Headliners

    Sacred + Profane: Of Heavens and Humans
    featuring the Louisville Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Bruised Fruit + Droneroom + Bon Air + Good People
    The Cure Lounge

    502 Stringband Open Bluegrass Jam
    Goodwood Brewing

    V-Groove + Frankie Moody
    Gerstle's

    Sick Velvet + The Off White + Psychiatric Metaphors
    Kaiju

    Les Six, Wind/Piano Ensemble
    Dreamland

    Communist Daughter
    The Living Room Series

    NIck Dittmeier & The Sawdusters
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Amongst The Waves + Borderline Something + Banshee Child
    Mag Bar

     

    SUNDAY - 3/12

    DW & Mono Driver + Lydia Can't Breathe + Steve Mann
    Mag Bar

    The Prodepressants + Seasaw + The Thumps
    Kaiju

    Dev & Kev
    Gerstle's

    Cover Image: John Miller

