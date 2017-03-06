Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 7 - 12

TUESDAY - 3/7
JOHNNYSWIM: Let It Matter Tour
with Will Solomon
Headliners
Cash'd Out: A Tribute To Johnny Cash
The Cure Lounge
Halfacre & Haywood
Gerstle's
WEDNESDAY - 3/8
Nikki Lane: Highway Queen Tour
with Brent Cobb + Jonathan Tyler
Headliners
Glass Mansions + Gymkata + Droneroom + The Last Origin
The Cure Lounge
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's
MOTO + Hot Prowlers + Tycoon$ of Teen
Kaiju
Hollow Bone
The Monkey Wrench
THURSDAY - 3/9
Chronixx
with Federation Sound + Jah 9
Mercury Ballroom
War Panties
Gerstle's
Mike Doughty
with Wheatus
Headliners
Ampline + Memory Gloss + Hot Prowlers
The Cure Lounge
Dallas Moore
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
On The Sun + Mammoth Cannon
Mag Bar
FRIDAY - 3/10
Sacred + Profane: Of Heavens and Humans
featuring the Louisville Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Boner City + Scuzz Master + Drool + Tycoon$ of Teen + The Archaeas
The Cure Lounge
Ryan Conroy
Goodwood Brewing
Shane Dawson Band + Robert Fedderson
Gerstle's
Leggy + Twist + Wombo
Kaiju
Colton Kise
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Benjamin Jacob Rube + Alpine Drifters + Stuart Wicke
Mag Bar
Johnny Berry & The Outliers
with Alanna Fugate
The Monkey Wrench
Bad Day Baby + Doctor Girlfriend
Monnik Beer Co.
Hotstop
Brewskee's
SATURDAY - 3/11
Decades Rewind
The Brown Theatre
Drake Night
featuring DJ Ryan Coxx
Mercury Ballroom
Neko Case
with Sean Rowe
Headliners
Sacred + Profane: Of Heavens and Humans
featuring the Louisville Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Bruised Fruit + Droneroom + Bon Air + Good People
The Cure Lounge
502 Stringband Open Bluegrass Jam
Goodwood Brewing
V-Groove + Frankie Moody
Gerstle's
Sick Velvet + The Off White + Psychiatric Metaphors
Kaiju
Les Six, Wind/Piano Ensemble
Dreamland
Communist Daughter
The Living Room Series
NIck Dittmeier & The Sawdusters
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Amongst The Waves + Borderline Something + Banshee Child
Mag Bar
SUNDAY - 3/12
DW & Mono Driver + Lydia Can't Breathe + Steve Mann
Mag Bar
The Prodepressants + Seasaw + The Thumps
Kaiju
Dev & Kev
Gerstle's
