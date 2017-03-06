Live In Lou: Louisville Music March 7 - 12

TUESDAY - 3/7

JOHNNYSWIM: Let It Matter Tour

with Will Solomon

Headliners



Cash'd Out: A Tribute To Johnny Cash

The Cure Lounge

Halfacre & Haywood

Gerstle's

WEDNESDAY - 3/8

Nikki Lane: Highway Queen Tour

with Brent Cobb + Jonathan Tyler

Headliners



Glass Mansions + Gymkata + Droneroom + The Last Origin

The Cure Lounge

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's

MOTO + Hot Prowlers + Tycoon$ of Teen

Kaiju

​

Hollow Bone

The Monkey Wrench

THURSDAY - 3/9

Chronixx

with Federation Sound + Jah 9

Mercury Ballroom



War Panties

Gerstle's

Mike Doughty

with Wheatus

Headliners



Ampline + Memory Gloss + Hot Prowlers

The Cure Lounge



Dallas Moore

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

On The Sun + Mammoth Cannon

Mag Bar

FRIDAY - 3/10

Sacred + Profane: Of Heavens and Humans

featuring the Louisville Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Boner City + Scuzz Master + Drool + Tycoon$ of Teen + The Archaeas

The Cure Lounge



Ryan Conroy

Goodwood Brewing

Shane Dawson Band + Robert Fedderson

Gerstle's

Leggy + Twist + Wombo

Kaiju



Colton Kise

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Benjamin Jacob Rube + Alpine Drifters + Stuart Wicke

Mag Bar

Johnny Berry & The Outliers

with Alanna Fugate

The Monkey Wrench

Bad Day Baby + Doctor Girlfriend

Monnik Beer Co.



Hotstop

Brewskee's

​

SATURDAY - 3/11

Decades Rewind

The Brown Theatre

Drake Night

featuring DJ Ryan Coxx

Mercury Ballroom

Neko Case

with Sean Rowe

Headliners



Sacred + Profane: Of Heavens and Humans

featuring the Louisville Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Bruised Fruit + Droneroom + Bon Air + Good People

The Cure Lounge



502 Stringband Open Bluegrass Jam

Goodwood Brewing

V-Groove + Frankie Moody

Gerstle's

Sick Velvet + The Off White + Psychiatric Metaphors

Kaiju



Les Six, Wind/Piano Ensemble

Dreamland

Communist Daughter

The Living Room Series



NIck Dittmeier & The Sawdusters

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Amongst The Waves + Borderline Something + Banshee Child

Mag Bar

SUNDAY - 3/12

DW & Mono Driver + Lydia Can't Breathe + Steve Mann

Mag Bar

The Prodepressants + Seasaw + The Thumps

Kaiju

​

Dev & Kev

Gerstle's