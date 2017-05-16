Live In Lou: Louisville Music May 16-21

TUESDAY - 5/16
Red Hot Chili Peppers
with Irontom + Jack Irons
KFC Yum! Center
Frankie Moody
Gerstle's Place
WEDNESDAY - 5/17
Old 97's
with Nicole Atkins
Headliners
Tobin Sprout
with Mitch Mitchell's Terrifying Experience
Zanzabar
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's Place
Beer & Gypsy Jazz
Goodwood Brewing
THURSDAY - 5/18
Mayday Parade: A Lesson in Romantics
with Knuckle Puck + Milestones
Mercury Ballroom
Hugh Masterson & Brian Elmquist of the Lone Bellow
with Bridge 19
Zanzabar
War Panties
Gerstle's Place
I Prevail
with Vamps + As Lions + Cover Your Tracks
Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Holy Golden + Analog Cannibal + Soft Self Portraits
The Cure Lounge
R. Ring
with Brett Eugene
Monnik Beer Co.
FRIDAY - 5/19
Kentucky Opera's Sidecar Concert
Mercury Ballroom
Justin Townes Earle
with The Sadies
Headliners
The Blasters
Zanzabar
Coal Mine Canary + Famous on Friday
Gerstle's Place
WFPK Live Lunch: Joan Shelley
WFPK Public Media Studio
SATURDAY - 5/20
The Chainsmokers: Memories...Do Not Open Tour 2017
with Kiiaria
KFC Yum! Center
What The Germantown Spring Festival
Whiskey Valley Bent Boys - The Post
Bottom Sop - Four Pegs
Jakey T Jackson + Jake Groves - Goss Ave. Pub
Curio Key Club - Nachbar
Powell + Brandon Roush + The Alternative Fax Machine - Kaiju
Amon Amarth
with Goatwhore
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville Winds
Iroquois Amphitheater
Emo Nite
with Picturesque + JT Woodruff from Hawthorne Heights
Headliners
My Pet Octopus + Frankie Moody
Gerstle's Place
Open Bluegrass Jam
Goodwood Brewing
Saturday Night Sets: Funkasaurus
The Butchertown Social
SUNDAY - 5/21
Tears for Fears
Louisville Palace
Louder Than Life Presents: Skillet
with Starset + Skylar
Iroquois Amphitheater
Blair Cummins & The Hookers
Zanzabar
Hale & Massey
Gerstle's Place
Misha Feigan + Jacob Duncan + Jon Silpayamanant + Tim Barne
Dreamland
Bluegrass, Brews & Brunch
featuring Steve Cooley + more
Goodwood Brewing
