Live In Lou: Louisville Music May 16-21

TUESDAY - 5/16

Red Hot Chili Peppers

with Irontom + Jack Irons

KFC Yum! Center

Frankie Moody

Gerstle's Place

WEDNESDAY - 5/17

Old 97's

with Nicole Atkins

Headliners

Tobin Sprout

with Mitch Mitchell's Terrifying Experience

Zanzabar

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's Place

Beer & Gypsy Jazz

Goodwood Brewing

THURSDAY - 5/18

Mayday Parade: A Lesson in Romantics

with Knuckle Puck + Milestones

Mercury Ballroom

Hugh Masterson & Brian Elmquist of the Lone Bellow

with Bridge 19

Zanzabar

​War Panties

Gerstle's Place

I Prevail

with Vamps + As Lions + Cover Your Tracks

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Holy Golden + Analog Cannibal + Soft Self Portraits

The Cure Lounge



R. Ring

with Brett Eugene

Monnik Beer Co.

FRIDAY - 5/19

Kentucky Opera's Sidecar Concert

Mercury Ballroom

Justin Townes Earle

with The Sadies

Headliners

The Blasters

Zanzabar

​Coal Mine Canary + Famous on Friday

Gerstle's Place

WFPK Live Lunch: Joan Shelley

WFPK Public Media Studio

SATURDAY - 5/20

The Chainsmokers: Memories...Do Not Open Tour 2017

with Kiiaria

KFC Yum! Center

What The Germantown Spring Festival

Whiskey Valley Bent Boys - The Post

Bottom Sop - Four Pegs

Jakey T Jackson + Jake Groves - Goss Ave. Pub

Curio Key Club - Nachbar

Powell + Brandon Roush + The Alternative Fax Machine - Kaiju

Amon Amarth

​with Goatwhore

Mercury Ballroom

Louisville Winds

Iroquois Amphitheater

Emo Nite

with Picturesque + JT Woodruff from Hawthorne Heights

Headliners

My Pet Octopus + Frankie Moody

Gerstle's Place

Open Bluegrass Jam

Goodwood Brewing

Saturday Night Sets: Funkasaurus

The Butchertown Social

SUNDAY - 5/21

Tears for Fears

Louisville Palace

Louder Than Life Presents: Skillet

with Starset + Skylar

Iroquois Amphitheater

Blair Cummins & The Hookers

Zanzabar​

Hale & Massey

Gerstle's Place

Misha Feigan + Jacob Duncan + Jon Silpayamanant + Tim Barne

Dreamland

Bluegrass, Brews & Brunch

featuring Steve Cooley + more

Goodwood Brewing