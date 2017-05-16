Add Event My Events Log In

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music May 16-21

    Music
    TUESDAY - 5/16

    Red Hot Chili Peppers
    with Irontom + Jack Irons
    KFC Yum! Center

    Frankie Moody
    Gerstle's Place

     

    WEDNESDAY - 5/17

    Old 97's
    with Nicole Atkins
    Headliners

    Tobin Sprout
    with Mitch Mitchell's Terrifying Experience
    Zanzabar

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's Place

    Beer & Gypsy Jazz
    Goodwood Brewing

     

    THURSDAY - 5/18

    Mayday Parade: A Lesson in Romantics
    with Knuckle Puck + Milestones
    Mercury Ballroom

     

    Hugh Masterson & Brian Elmquist of the Lone Bellow
    with Bridge 19
    Zanzabar

    ​War Panties
    Gerstle's Place

    I Prevail
    with Vamps + As Lions + Cover Your Tracks
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    Holy Golden + Analog Cannibal + Soft Self Portraits
    The Cure Lounge

    R. Ring
    with Brett Eugene
    Monnik Beer Co.

     

    FRIDAY - 5/19

    Kentucky Opera's Sidecar Concert
    Mercury Ballroom

    Justin Townes Earle
    with The Sadies
    Headliners

    The Blasters
    Zanzabar

    ​Coal Mine Canary + Famous on Friday
    Gerstle's Place

    WFPK Live Lunch: Joan Shelley
    WFPK Public Media Studio

     

    SATURDAY - 5/20

    The Chainsmokers: Memories...Do Not Open Tour 2017
    with Kiiaria
    KFC Yum! Center

    What The Germantown Spring Festival
    Whiskey Valley Bent Boys - The Post
    Bottom Sop - Four Pegs
    Jakey T Jackson + Jake Groves - Goss Ave. Pub
    Curio Key Club - Nachbar
    Powell + Brandon Roush + The Alternative Fax Machine - Kaiju

    Amon Amarth
    ​with Goatwhore
    Mercury Ballroom

    Louisville Winds
    Iroquois Amphitheater

    Emo Nite
    with Picturesque + JT Woodruff from Hawthorne Heights
    Headliners

    My Pet Octopus + Frankie Moody
    Gerstle's Place

    Open Bluegrass Jam
    Goodwood Brewing

    Saturday Night Sets: Funkasaurus
    The Butchertown Social

     

    SUNDAY - 5/21

    Tears for Fears
    Louisville Palace

    Louder Than Life Presents: Skillet
    with Starset + Skylar
    Iroquois Amphitheater

    Blair Cummins & The Hookers
    Zanzabar​

    Hale & Massey
    Gerstle's Place

    Misha Feigan + Jacob Duncan + Jon Silpayamanant + Tim Barne
    Dreamland

    Bluegrass, Brews & Brunch
    featuring Steve Cooley + more
    Goodwood Brewing

