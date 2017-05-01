Add Event My Events Log In

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music May 2 - 7

    Music
    TUESDAY - 5/2

    Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
    Mercury Ballroom

     

    Fest-a-ville: Sugar Hill Gang
    with Grandmaster Dee + Kurtis Blow
    Waterfront Park

     

    WEDNESDAY - 5/3

    Fest-a-ville: Drive-By Truckers
    Waterfront Park

    Beer & Jazz
    with the West Market Street Stompers
    Goodwood Brewing

     

    THURSDAY - 5/4

    Lee Brice
    Fourth Street Live

    Fest-a-ville: Jimmy Eat World
    Waterfront Park

    Godking + Rage Cvlt + Mouth to Mouth + Rock'N'Roll
    Kaiju

    ​Town Mountain
    Zanzabar

    ​Drugstore Ghost + Ben Helm + Tyler Warden
    The Cure Lounge

     

    FRIDAY - 5/5

    Wax Fang Album Release
    with Brenda + Billy Nelson
    Headliners

    Dashboard Confessional
    with Cash Cash
    Fourth Street Live

    WFPK Live Lunch: Susto Encore
    Mayor's Gallery

    Late Night Jazz: Oaks Night Jazz Jam Session
    Louis's "The Ton"

    Old Louisville Oaks on Oak
    featuring Curio Key Club + Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters + The Moonlight Peddlers
    Oak & Second Sts.

    Hillbilly Revival
    Goodwood Brewing

     

    SATURDAY - 5/6

    Ookay
    Fourth Street Live

    Saturday Night Sets: The Big Quiet
    Louis's "The Ton"

    Sexjuice + Family Dog + More!
    Kaiju

    ​Zan Hoffman as Bodycocktail
    Zanzaabr

     

    SUNDAY - 5/7

    Celtic Woman: The Voices of Angels Tour
    Louisville Palace

    Kentucky Derby Comedown
    featuring Brad Arrow + Isaac Mingo + James Gandenberger
    Monnik Beer Co.

    Cover Image: Jimmy Eat World

