Live In Lou: Louisville Music May 2 - 7

TUESDAY - 5/2

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

Mercury Ballroom

Fest-a-ville: Sugar Hill Gang

with Grandmaster Dee + Kurtis Blow

Waterfront Park

WEDNESDAY - 5/3

Fest-a-ville: Drive-By Truckers

Waterfront Park

Beer & Jazz

with the West Market Street Stompers

Goodwood Brewing

THURSDAY - 5/4

Lee Brice

Fourth Street Live

Fest-a-ville: Jimmy Eat World

Waterfront Park



Godking + Rage Cvlt + Mouth to Mouth + Rock'N'Roll

Kaiju

​Town Mountain

Zanzabar

​Drugstore Ghost + Ben Helm + Tyler Warden

The Cure Lounge

FRIDAY - 5/5

Wax Fang Album Release

with Brenda + Billy Nelson

Headliners

Dashboard Confessional

with Cash Cash

Fourth Street Live

WFPK Live Lunch: Susto Encore

Mayor's Gallery

Late Night Jazz: Oaks Night Jazz Jam Session

Louis's "The Ton"

Old Louisville Oaks on Oak

featuring Curio Key Club + Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters + The Moonlight Peddlers

Oak & Second Sts.

Hillbilly Revival

Goodwood Brewing



SATURDAY - 5/6

Ookay

Fourth Street Live

Saturday Night Sets: The Big Quiet

Louis's "The Ton"

Sexjuice + Family Dog + More!

Kaiju

​Zan Hoffman as Bodycocktail

Zanzaabr

SUNDAY - 5/7

Celtic Woman: The Voices of Angels Tour

Louisville Palace

Kentucky Derby Comedown

featuring Brad Arrow + Isaac Mingo + James Gandenberger

Monnik Beer Co.

