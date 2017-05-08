Live In Lou: Louisville Music May 9 - 14

TUESDAY - 5/9
The Devil Wears Prada + All That Remains
Mercury Ballroom
Pinegrove
with Sinai Vessel + Russel The Leaf
Headliners
Ne-Hi
with FACS
Zanzabar
Lady Legs + Doctor Girlfriend
Monnik Beer Co.
WEDNESDAY - 5/10
Overcoats
with Yoke Lore
Zanzabar
Blues and Greys
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
Pop Empire + Analog Cannibal + Navajo Jenkins
Kaiju
Beer & Jazz: Karan Chavis and her Quartet
Goodwood Brewing
THURSDAY - 5/11
Kehlani: SweetSexySavage World Tour
with Ella Mai + Jaykoy + Noodles
Mercury Ballroom
Sean Rowe
Zanzabar
Megan Stout
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
SoftSelfPortraits Cassette Release
with Bodycocktail + PRJCTR
Kaiju
FRIDAY - 5/12
Clutch: Psychic Warfare Tour
with Lucero + The Sword
Louisville Palace
Departure: Tribute to Journey
Mercury Ballroom
The Bottom Sop
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Shovels & Rope
with Nellie Pearl + Tyler Lance Walker Gill
Iroquois Amphitheater
Redd Kross
Zanzabar
Cherubim + The Woodsheep
Third Street Dive
Jon Langston
Tin Roof
Rock Bottom Band + The Decades
Stevie Ray's Blues Band
Bendigo Fletcher EP Release Show
with Ona + Andrew Iafrate
Kaiju
Greg Foresman
with Otis
Headliners
Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds
Horseshoe Casino Southern Indiana
Hey Hey Honey
Goodwood Brewing
SATURDAY - 5/13
Louisville Youth Chorus 50th Anniversary
The Kentucky Center
Holy Wave + Mr. Elevator + LA Witch
Zanzabar
American Bombshell
Third Street Dive
The Travelin Mojos + The Sheryl Rouse Band
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
Ashley Burchett
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Hotstop
Brewskee's
SUNDAY - 5/14
Leif Vollebekk
Zanzabar
Cover Image: Pexels