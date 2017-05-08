Add Event My Events Log In

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music May 9 - 14

    Music
    TUESDAY - 5/9

    The Devil Wears Prada + All That Remains
    Mercury Ballroom

    Pinegrove
    with Sinai Vessel + Russel The Leaf
    Headliners

     

    Ne-Hi
    with FACS
    Zanzabar

    ​Lady Legs + Doctor Girlfriend
    Monnik Beer Co.

     

    WEDNESDAY - 5/10

    Overcoats
    with Yoke Lore
    Zanzabar

    Blues and Greys
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Pop Empire + Analog Cannibal + Navajo Jenkins
    Kaiju

    Beer & Jazz: Karan Chavis and her Quartet
    Goodwood Brewing

     

    THURSDAY - 5/11

    Kehlani: SweetSexySavage World Tour
    with Ella Mai + Jaykoy + Noodles
    Mercury Ballroom

    Sean Rowe
    Zanzabar

    ​Megan Stout
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    SoftSelfPortraits Cassette Release
    with Bodycocktail + PRJCTR
    Kaiju

     

    FRIDAY - 5/12

    Clutch: Psychic Warfare Tour
    with Lucero + The Sword
    Louisville Palace

     

    Departure: Tribute to Journey
    Mercury Ballroom

    The Bottom Sop
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Shovels & Rope
    with Nellie Pearl + Tyler Lance Walker Gill
    Iroquois Amphitheater

     

    Redd Kross
    Zanzabar

    Cherubim + The Woodsheep
    Third Street Dive

    Jon Langston
    Tin Roof

    Rock Bottom Band + The Decades
    Stevie Ray's Blues Band

    Bendigo Fletcher EP Release Show
    with Ona + Andrew Iafrate
    Kaiju

    ​Greg Foresman
    with Otis
    Headliners

     

    ​Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds
    Horseshoe Casino Southern Indiana

    Hey Hey Honey
    Goodwood Brewing

     

    SATURDAY - 5/13

    Louisville Youth Chorus 50th Anniversary
    The Kentucky Center

    Holy Wave + Mr. Elevator + LA Witch
    Zanzabar

    American Bombshell
    Third Street Dive

    The Travelin Mojos + The Sheryl Rouse Band
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Ashley Burchett
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Hotstop
    Brewskee's

     

    SUNDAY - 5/14

    Leif Vollebekk
    Zanzabar

    Cover Image: Pexels

