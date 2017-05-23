Live in Lou: This Week in Music

MAY 23 - 28

The Live in Lou is new and improved! Now, your weekly music roundup will include our top five shows of the week, concert photo galleries and rotating sections on local artists, including interviews and album reviews. Plus, soon we'll introduce the Kentucky Questionnaire, a Q&A for national acts coming to town that will test just how well they know the Bluegrass State.

We hope you enjoy these additions! Thanks for reading!



5 Shows You Can’t Miss This Week

This week will feature big names like Mumford & Sons, Eric Church and Roger Waters at the KFC Yum! Center, but be sure to check out the other live acts happening this week in Louisville, ranging from Beatles tribute bands to reggae.



Image: Squeezebot, by Amber Estes Thieneman

Beer & Jazz

Wednesday, May 24 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

Local jazz musicians will perform at Goodwood Brewing’s NuLu taproom at Wednesday’s weekly Beer & Jazz event. Squeeze-bot, a Louisville band featuring an accordion, tuba, banjo and drums, will open the evening. The performance will be followed by an open jazz jam.

Admission: Free

Shooter Jennings

Thursday, May 25 | 8 p.m. (doors open 7 p.m.)

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings, who performs Southern rock and outlaw country music, will play Thursday at Headliners Music Hall. Jennings is the son of country musicians Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. The Justin Wells Band will open. Ages 18+ only.

Admission: $20 advance | $23 at door



Image: AROTR

Abbey Road On the River

Thursday, May 25 - Monday, May 28 | times vary by day

Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville

Beatles fans can experience their favorite music at Memorial Day weekend’s Abbey Road on the River. The annual Beatles tribute festival will now take place at Jeffersonville’s Big Four Station Park. The headliners include Peter Noone with Herman’s Hermits, Peter Asher, the Family Stone and the Grass Roots. Thursday’s free show by saxophonist Jake Clemons of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band will kick off the festival.

General admission: $20-$35

VIP passes: $60-$219



Image: James Lindsey, courtesy of Against the Grain

Local Lineup: James Lindsey

Friday, May 26 | 8 p.m.

Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Against the Grain Brewery is pairing craft beers with musicians for The Local Lineup, a monthly concert series. Louisville hip-hop musician James Lindsey is kicking off the series Friday on the brewery’s patio. Lindsey released his album “Same Sky” in January. His performance will be paired with Against the Grain’s American India pale ale, Pile of Face.

Admission: Free



Image: Kentucky Reggae Festival

Kentucky Reggae Festival

Friday, May 26 - Sunday, May 28

Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

The Kentucky Reggae Festival will feature live reggae music, authentic Jamaican food and a Caribbean Market. The annual festival is the first event of the Water Tower Music Series. The lineup includes PMA, New Kingston, The Cliftones, Sowflo, Queen City Silver Stars, The Flex Crew, Irie Trinity, Unmotivated, Taj Weekes and Indika.

General admission: $17 | free for kids 10 and under

Two-day pass: $25

Three-day pass: $38

First Listen: Bendigo Fletcher

Lo-fi, psychedelic sounds permeate Bendigo Fletcher’s eponymous debut EP. Amid the resurgence of folk music, they got it right. But the band says they are “NOT for born-again-hippy parents.” Maybe they’re playing to the younger generations, romanticizing first apartments with “Bermuda wood floors,” having “no room between the bed and wall for (their) dreams to fall and die.” At only four songs, this EP is as small as an Old Louisville studio, and just as charming.

You can buy their EP, Bendigo Fletcher, here.

— Maggie Little

Image: Mickie Winters

Zanzabar Graduates to Its Big Kids Stage

Take a break from the pinball and check out the new digs.

