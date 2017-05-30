Live in Lou: This Week in Music

May 30 - June 4

5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

Indie pop, blues and folk are just a few of the options for live music in Louisville this week. Here are five shows to check out:



Image: The Mavericks, courtesy of All Eyes Media

Waterfront Wednesday

Wednesday, May 31 | 6 p.m.

The monthly Waterfront Wednesday on May 31 will feature the Mavericks, Hollis Brown and Peter Searcy. The Mavericks, who will headline the show, combine genres like traditional country, rockabilly and Latin jazz. The band released a new album called Brand New Day in March 2017. Rock 'n roll band Hollis Brown and Louisville-based punk rock singer/songwriter Peter Searcy will also perform.

Admission: Free



Image: San Fermin

San Fermin​

Friday, June 2 | 9 p.m. (doors open 8 p.m.)

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Indie-pop group San Fermin will play this Friday at Headliners Music Hall. Known for intricate chamber-pop, the band dropped their third studio album, Belong, in April 2017. The group features vocalists Charlene Kaye and Allen Tate with music by classically trained bandleader Ellis Ludwig-Leone. 18+ only.

Admission: $15 general admission | $50 VIP



Image: Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show

Friday, June 2 | 8 p.m. (doors open 6:30 p.m.)

Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

The folk and bluegrass string band Old Crow Medicine Show is bringing their take on a classic Bob Dylan album to the Iroquois Amphitheater on Friday, June 2. The group will cover each song on Dylan’s 1966 Blonde on Blonde. In April 2017, the band released a live recording of their performance of the album at the CMA Theater in Nashville.

Admission: $39.50 - $49.50



Image: Germantown/Schnitzelburg Blues Festival

Germantown/Schnitzelburg Blues Festival

Friday, June 2 & Saturday, June 3 | 6:30 p.m.-midnight

Check's Café, 1101 E. Burnett Ave.

The Kentuckiana Blues Society is presenting the eighth annual Germantown/Schnitzelburg Blues Festival this Friday and Saturday on the corner of Hickory Street and Burnett Avenue. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Home of the Innocents, a local nonprofit organization that provides services for vulnerable children and youth. Friday’s lineup includes D Man & The Alley Hounds, Jimmy Davis Band and Laurie Jane and The 45's, and Saturday’s lineup includes The Blue Crawdads, Mississippi Adam Riggle and Walnut Street Blues Band.

Admission: Free



Image: GlobaLou

GlobaLou

Saturday, June 3 | 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

The Americana World Community Center is presenting GlobaLou: Americana's Celebration of Diversity and Community on Saturday, June 3 at Iroquois Amphitheater. The annual festival features live music, an international food court, arts and crafts vendors, a cultural showcase, 5K run and activities for kids. The lineup includes the Louisville Youth Choir and AmeriChoir, The Lost Tribe, Abraham Mwinda, The Afrophysicists, Appalatin and Quiet Hollers.

Admission: Free

