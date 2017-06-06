Live in Lou: This Week in Music

It’s a week full of exciting live shows featuring local and touring musicians in Louisville. Here are our top five choices:

Image: Frederick the Younger

Frederick the Younger: Louisville-based indie rock band Frederick the Younger is bringing their retro sound to the Foxhollow Farm’s Sunset Concert Series this Friday. Human Child, the group’s first full-length album, was released in January. The concert will also feature local Americana and roots singer-songwriter Alanna Fugate.

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, Foxhollow Farm, Crestwood, KY

Admission: $12 (children 12 and under admitted free, but tickets required)

Image: Joan Shelley

Joan Shelley: Louisville singer-songwriter Joan Shelley is performing at Headliners as part of her tour to promote the self-titled album she released in May. The musician’s intimate songs combine influences of British folk revival and Appalachian folk.

8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.) Saturday, June 10, Headliners Music Hall

Admission: $15 general admission, $20 reserved, 18+

Image: Rhiannon Giddens

Rhiannon Giddens: The frontwoman of the Carolina Chocolate Drops is coming to Louisville’s KCD Theater this week. The singer, violinist and banjo player is a co-founder of the string band, which plays early African-American musical styles, including classic blues and country. She has also released two solo albums, including Freedom Highway, which came out in February.

8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, KCD Theater

Admission: $35-42

Image: Wilco

Wilco: Rock band Wilco, which was formed by singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy in the 1990s, will play at the Iroquois Amphitheater Sunday. The group performs a variety of genres, from classic pop styles to alternative rock. Canadian folk-rock duo Kacy & Clayton will also perform.

7:30 p.m. (gates open 6:30) Sunday, June 11, Iroquois Amphitheater

Admission: $40.00 - $50.00

Image: Glass Animals

Glass Animals: The English band Glass Animals is stopping in Louisville on Monday. Their music is a mix of synth pop and psychedelic indie rock. Glass Animals' latest album, How to Be a Human Being, was released in 2016.

8 p.m. (doors open 6:30 p.m.) Monday, June 12, Iroquois Amphitheater

Admission: $30.50 - $35.50

Cover photo: Pexels