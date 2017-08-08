Live in Lou: This Week in Music

It's a testament to Louisville's weirdness that you can find pop, punk and jazz all in one week. Here are the five shows you can't miss:

Photo: Todd Hildreth

Beer and Jazz with Todd Hildreth Group

7 p.m. | Aug. 9

Goodwood Brewing, 636 E Main St.

Pair a beer with food provided by Pho Ba Luu and some tunes from pianist Todd Hildreth's group, followed by an open jam. No word on whether Hildreth's legendary accordion will make an appearance; keep your fingers crossed.

Admission: Free

Photo: The Shadowboxers

The Shadowboxers

Doors at 8 p.m. | Aug. 10

Zanzabar, 2100 S Preston St.

Pop trio (sometimes quintet) The Shadowboxers filter sounds worthy of Michael Jackson through an indie perspective. The Z-bar owners will be happy to know that they are the perfect band to spill your beer to. (Sorry, Antz.)

Admission: $12-$15

Photo: (the) Melvins

The Melvins

​Doors at 8 p.m. | Aug. 11

Headliners, 1386 Lexington Rd.

Three men (usually). Lots of power chords. At least one funky hairstyle.

Admission: $20

Photo: PJ Morton

PJ Morton

Doors at 8 p.m. | Aug. 12

Zanzabar, 2100 S Preston St.

All you need to know: PJ Morton's "Only One" features Stevie Wonder and was nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Song in 2014. Hopefully Z-bar will have cleaned up the mess you made Thursday night. (Thanks, Antz.)

Admission: $18

Photo: GRLwood

Blacker Face, GRLwood and Isolation Tank Ensemble

9 p.m. | Aug. 13

Kaiju, 1004 E Oak St.

If Blackerface's too-cool-for-you punk doesn't make you head bang, it will at least destroy your eardrums. GRLwood's dreamy tunes alternate between atmospheric guitar strumming and outright shrieking. As for Isolation Tank Ensemble, they're about as weird as their name. Bring earplugs if you want to survive.

Admission: $5

Cover photo: Pexels