Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

The fair's in town, folks. So are some kickass bands.



Photo: Vanilla Ice

I Love the 90s Tour

Doors at 7 p.m. | Thursday, Aug. 17

Freedom Hall, Ky State Fair & Expo Center

What a nostalgia cocktail: Add Salt-N-Pepa to Vanilla Ice, garnish with Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC.

Admission: Tickets start at $37.



Photo: Wombo

Wombo "Staring at Trees" release

9 p.m. | Friday, Aug. 18

Kaiju, 1004 E Oak St.

Come on, you know. I wombo? You wombo? He/she/we wombo? Wombology? The study of wombo? It's first grade, SpongeBob. (It's also an offbeat trio releasing a record called "Staring at Trees." ANWAR SADAT and Ted Tyro will also perform.)

Admission: $5



Photo: MojoFlo

Seven Sense Festival

Doors at 4 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, Aug. 18-19

Swiss Park/Zanzabar, 719 Lynn St.

Seven Sense features more than 50 local, regional and national bands, including Phourist and the Photons, MojoFlo, Quiet Hollers and Carly Johnson. Well worth the sweat.

Admission: $15 for advance weekend passes.



Photo: Meat Wave, by Katie Hovland

Meat Wave

9 p.m. | Sunday, Aug. 20

The Cure Lounge, 1481 S Shelby St.

With song titles like "Delusion Moon" and "Cosmic Zoo," this Chicago post-punk trio is ready to blast your ears off.

Admission: Free



Photo: The Dead Deads

The Dead Deads​

9 p.m. | Monday, Aug. 21

Zanzabar, 2100 S Preston St.

This all-woman hard rock quartet will make you alive alive and itching to mosh. Just don't head bang into anyone.

Admission: $10

Subscribe to Louisville Magazine

Cover photo: Pexels