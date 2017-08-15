Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

Add Event My Events Log In

    The fair's in town, folks. So are some kickass bands.

     


    Photo: Vanilla Ice

    I Love the 90s Tour
    Doors at 7 p.m.     | Thursday, Aug. 17
    Freedom Hall, Ky State Fair & Expo Center

    What a nostalgia cocktail: Add Salt-N-Pepa to Vanilla Ice, garnish with Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC. 

    Admission: Tickets start at $37.

     


    Photo: Wombo

    Wombo "Staring at Trees" release
    9 p.m.     | Friday, Aug. 18
    Kaiju, 1004 E Oak St.

    Come on, you know. I wombo? You wombo? He/she/we wombo? Wombology? The study of wombo? It's first grade, SpongeBob. (It's also an offbeat trio releasing a record called "Staring at Trees." ANWAR SADAT and Ted Tyro will also perform.)

    Admission: $5

     


    Photo: MojoFlo

    Seven Sense Festival
    Doors at 4 p.m.     | Friday-Saturday, Aug. 18-19
    Swiss Park/Zanzabar, 719 Lynn St.

    Seven Sense features more than 50 local, regional and national bands, including Phourist and the Photons, MojoFlo, Quiet Hollers and Carly Johnson. Well worth the sweat.

    Admission: $15 for advance weekend passes. 

     


    Photo: Meat Wave, by Katie Hovland

    Meat Wave
    9 p.m.     | Sunday, Aug. 20
    The Cure Lounge, 1481 S Shelby St.     

    With song titles like "Delusion Moon" and "Cosmic Zoo," this Chicago post-punk trio is ready to blast your ears off. 

    Admission: Free

     


    Photo: The Dead Deads

    The Dead Deads​
    9 p.m.     Monday, Aug. 21
    Zanzabar, 2100 S Preston St.

    This all-woman hard rock quartet will make you alive alive and itching to mosh. Just don't head bang into anyone.

    Admission: $10 

     

    Cover photo: Pexels

