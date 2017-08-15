Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

The fair's in town, folks. So are some kickass bands.
Photo: Vanilla Ice
I Love the 90s Tour
Doors at 7 p.m. | Thursday, Aug. 17
Freedom Hall, Ky State Fair & Expo Center
What a nostalgia cocktail: Add Salt-N-Pepa to Vanilla Ice, garnish with Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC.
Admission: Tickets start at $37.
Photo: Wombo
Wombo "Staring at Trees" release
9 p.m. | Friday, Aug. 18
Kaiju, 1004 E Oak St.
Come on, you know. I wombo? You wombo? He/she/we wombo? Wombology? The study of wombo? It's first grade, SpongeBob. (It's also an offbeat trio releasing a record called "Staring at Trees." ANWAR SADAT and Ted Tyro will also perform.)
Admission: $5
Photo: MojoFlo
Seven Sense Festival
Doors at 4 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, Aug. 18-19
Swiss Park/Zanzabar, 719 Lynn St.
Seven Sense features more than 50 local, regional and national bands, including Phourist and the Photons, MojoFlo, Quiet Hollers and Carly Johnson. Well worth the sweat.
Admission: $15 for advance weekend passes.
Photo: Meat Wave, by Katie Hovland
Meat Wave
9 p.m. | Sunday, Aug. 20
The Cure Lounge, 1481 S Shelby St.
With song titles like "Delusion Moon" and "Cosmic Zoo," this Chicago post-punk trio is ready to blast your ears off.
Admission: Free
Photo: The Dead Deads
The Dead Deads
9 p.m. | Monday, Aug. 21
Zanzabar, 2100 S Preston St.
This all-woman hard rock quartet will make you alive alive and itching to mosh. Just don't head bang into anyone.
Admission: $10
Cover photo: Pexels