Live in Lou: This Week in Music

    AUGUST 29 - SEPTEMBER 3

    School has started, marking the beginning of the end of summer. Squeeze every last drop out of it at one (or more!) of these shows:

     

    Waterfront Wednesday: Iron & Wine + James Lindsey + In Lightning
    Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 6 p.m.
    Waterfront Park, Big Four Lawn

    Seven-piece local band In Lightning will open this month’s Waterfront Wednesday with their orchestral rock, followed by Louisville rapper James Lindsey. At 9 p.m., headliner Iron & Wine takes the stage.

    Admission: Free


    Photo: Iron & Wine // Facebook

     

    Beer and Brazilian Jazz with Chorquestra
    Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 7-10:30 p.m.
    Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

    If you haven’t been to one of Goodwood’s Beer & Jazz Wednesday’s, this is a good place to start. Enjoy Chorquestra’s Brazilian jazz paired with a Goodwood beer and food from Pho Ba Luu.

    Admission: Free


    Image: Goodwood Brewing // Facebook

     

    Brooks Ritter & the Lower Lights + Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery
    Friday, Sept. 1 | Doors at 8 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

    Louisville musician Brooks Ritter and his band perform everything from country to soul to indie rock. Indianapolis native Joshua Powell’s band, the Great Train Robbery, was conceived in 2011 and revolves around a rotation of collaborating musicians. Since then, they’ve released two EPs and two full-length albums.

    Admission: $8


    Photo: Brooks Ritter & the Lower Lights // Facebook

     

    WorldFest 2017
    Friday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. & Monday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
    Waterfront Park, the Belvedere

    Travel the world through music this weekend at the 15th annual WorldFest. Over 70 musicians, both local and regional, will take the stage during four days of festivities and entertainment.

    Admission: Free


    Image: WorldFest 2017

     

    Kentucky Music and Bourbon Experience
    Saturday, Sept. 2 & Sunday, Sept. 3 | Music from 4-11 p.m.
    Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

    It’s hard to keep track of all the bourbon festivals in Louisville during the summer, but this one is worth checking out. Saturday features great bluegrass bands, and Sunday features rock, ending with the popular Louisville Crashers.

    Admission: $10 per day


    Photo: Blind Corn Liquor Pickers // Facebook

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

