Live in Lou: This Week in Music

AUGUST 29 - SEPTEMBER 3

School has started, marking the beginning of the end of summer. Squeeze every last drop out of it at one (or more!) of these shows:

Waterfront Wednesday: Iron & Wine + James Lindsey + In Lightning

Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 6 p.m.

Waterfront Park, Big Four Lawn

Seven-piece local band In Lightning will open this month’s Waterfront Wednesday with their orchestral rock, followed by Louisville rapper James Lindsey. At 9 p.m., headliner Iron & Wine takes the stage.

Admission: Free



Photo: Iron & Wine // Facebook

Beer and Brazilian Jazz with Chorquestra

Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 7-10:30 p.m.

Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

If you haven’t been to one of Goodwood’s Beer & Jazz Wednesday’s, this is a good place to start. Enjoy Chorquestra’s Brazilian jazz paired with a Goodwood beer and food from Pho Ba Luu.

Admission: Free



Image: Goodwood Brewing // Facebook

Brooks Ritter & the Lower Lights + Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery

Friday, Sept. 1 | Doors at 8 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Louisville musician Brooks Ritter and his band perform everything from country to soul to indie rock. Indianapolis native Joshua Powell’s band, the Great Train Robbery, was conceived in 2011 and revolves around a rotation of collaborating musicians. Since then, they’ve released two EPs and two full-length albums.

Admission: $8



Photo: Brooks Ritter & the Lower Lights // Facebook

WorldFest 2017

Friday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. & Monday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Waterfront Park, the Belvedere

Travel the world through music this weekend at the 15th annual WorldFest. Over 70 musicians, both local and regional, will take the stage during four days of festivities and entertainment.

Admission: Free



Image: WorldFest 2017

Kentucky Music and Bourbon Experience

Saturday, Sept. 2 & Sunday, Sept. 3 | Music from 4-11 p.m.

Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

It’s hard to keep track of all the bourbon festivals in Louisville during the summer, but this one is worth checking out. Saturday features great bluegrass bands, and Sunday features rock, ending with the popular Louisville Crashers.

Admission: $10 per day



Photo: Blind Corn Liquor Pickers // Facebook