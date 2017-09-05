Live in Lou: This Week in Music

Yes, Ed Sheeran is coming to town, but don’t let that distract you from these other great performances.



Freddie Fest

Friday, Sept. 8 | Doors at 8 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Louisville pays tribute to Queen and Freddie Mercury at this music festival fundraiser. A wide variety of local musicians and bands are coming together to hold a benefit concert for AIDS prevention and treatment, including “Queen” house band The Moonlight Peddlers.

Admission: $10, benefitting Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance



PeteFest

Friday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 10

Jones Fields, 8401 Dawson Hill Road

The first annual PeteFest Music Festival is this weekend, just a half hour south of downtown. PeteFest comes with a unique mission – to raise funds and awareness for mental health advocacy. Artists performing include The Delta Saints, Dr. Dundiff, Appalatin, Frederick The Younger, Voodoo Economics and many, many more.

Admission: $10-$29 general admission; weekend passes also available



Monnik’s Schnitzelburg Rock and Walk

Saturday, Sept. 9 | 5 p.m.-midnight

Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

The Fall Schnitzelburg Walk is this Saturday, and Monnik is celebrating the right way. They’ll have an outdoor stage to host local bands, not to mention plenty of food and beer. Hot Wires, Wax Astro, Dead Room Cult, Flowers to Violence and Darlene will perform.

Admission: Free



The Mountain Goats

Saturday, Sept. 9 | Doors at 8 p.m.

Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road

In May, The Mountain Goats released Goths, the 15th in an impressive resume of albums. They’ll take their tour overseas to the UK in mid-September, so don’t miss your chance to see them here in Louisville. Samantha Crain will open.

Admission: $26, 18+



Foster the People

Sunday, Sept. 10 | Doors at 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Join the Sacred Hearts Club this Sunday and see Foster the People perform. Their newest album, Sacred Hearts Club, was released in July. Palm Springsteen and Louisville’s own Frederick The Younger will perform. Can’t get enough FtP? We had keyboardist Isom Innis put his knowledge of all things Kentucky to the test. Read about it here.

Admission: $29.50-$37.50

