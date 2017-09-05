Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Live in Lou: This Week in Music

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    Yes, Ed Sheeran is coming to town, but don’t let that distract you from these other great performances.

     


    Photo: The Moonlight Peddlers // Facebook

    Freddie Fest
    Friday, Sept. 8 | Doors at 8 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

    Louisville pays tribute to Queen and Freddie Mercury at this music festival fundraiser. A wide variety of local musicians and bands are coming together to hold a benefit concert for AIDS prevention and treatment, including “Queen” house band The Moonlight Peddlers.

    Admission: $10, benefitting Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance

     


    Photo: The Delta Saints // David Bean

    PeteFest
    Friday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 10
    Jones Fields, 8401 Dawson Hill Road

    The first annual PeteFest Music Festival is this weekend, just a half hour south of downtown. PeteFest comes with a unique mission – to raise funds and awareness for mental health advocacy. Artists performing include The Delta Saints, Dr. Dundiff, Appalatin, Frederick The Younger, Voodoo Economics and many, many more.

    Admission: $10-$29 general admission; weekend passes also available

     


    Photo: Wax Astros // Facebook

    Monnik’s Schnitzelburg Rock and Walk
    Saturday, Sept. 9 | 5 p.m.-midnight
    Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

    The Fall Schnitzelburg Walk is this Saturday, and Monnik is celebrating the right way. They’ll have an outdoor stage to host local bands, not to mention plenty of food and beer. Hot Wires, Wax Astro, Dead Room Cult, Flowers to Violence and Darlene will perform.

    Admission: Free

     


    Photo: The Mountain Goats // Headliners

    The Mountain Goats
    Saturday, Sept. 9 | Doors at 8 p.m.
    Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road

    In May, The Mountain Goats released Goths, the 15th in an impressive resume of albums. They’ll take their tour overseas to the UK in mid-September, so don’t miss your chance to see them here in Louisville. Samantha Crain will open.

    Admission: $26, 18+

     


    Photo: Foster the People // Facebook

    Foster the People
    Sunday, Sept. 10 | Doors at 6:30 p.m.
    Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

    Join the Sacred Hearts Club this Sunday and see Foster the People perform. Their newest album, Sacred Hearts Club, was released in July. Palm Springsteen and Louisville’s own Frederick The Younger will perform. Can’t get enough FtP? We had keyboardist Isom Innis put his knowledge of all things Kentucky to the test. Read about it here.

    Admission: $29.50-$37.50

     

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories