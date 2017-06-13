Live in Lou: This Week in Music

This week will include concerts from musicians like U2, Sigur Ros and J. Cole, but don’t forget to check out these five live performances in Louisville:



Photo: Little Hurricane

Little Hurricane: San Diego blues-rock band Little Hurricane will headline a concert at the Zanzabar on Wednesday, June 14. The duo includes drummer Celeste "CC" Spina and guitarist Anthony "Tone" Catalano. They released their third album “Same Sun Same Moon” in April. The concert will also feature Louisville’s Bendigo Fletcher. The folk rock group released their self-titled EP in May.

9 p.m. (doors open 8 p.m.) Wednesday, June 14, Zanzabar

Admission: $15, 18+



Photo: Girls Rock Louisville

Girls Rock Louisville: After a week-long music program for girls and gender-nonconforming youth, Girls Rock Louisville will present a showcase of nine bands formed at the music camp. An after-party with music from Shannon Wright, Honeychild Coleman and Bungalow Betty will follow the youth’s performance of their original songs.

6 p.m. (doors open 5:30 p.m.), Friday, June 16, Headliners Music Hall

Admission: $5 in advance, increases to $10 at 7:30



Photo: Future Islands

Future Islands: Electro-pop band Future Islands is playing Friday, June 16 at the Mercury Ballroom. “The Far Field,” the group’s latest album, was released in April. The band is known for their energetic live performances.

7 p.m. Friday, June 16, Mercury Ballroom

Admission: $35



Photo: Cameo

Soul Food Music Festival: A festival will combine soul food and soul music on Saturday, June 17, at Waterfront Park. The festival will feature performances by Cameo, SOS Band, El DeBarge and more.

4 p.m. (gates open 2 p.m.), Saturday, June 17, Louisville Waterfront Park

Admission: $35 general admission, $45 preferred viewing, $70 VIP seating



Image: Louisville Civic Orchestra

Louisville Civic Orchestra: The Louisville Civic Orchestra will perform pieces by John Williams, Aaron Copeland and Leonard Bernstein, as well as local composers, at a concert at Copper & Kings. “Independent Spirit: The Music of Louisville & America” will include works by Louisville composers Teddy Abrams, Richard Burchard and Daniel Gilliam. Concertgoers can also enjoy a cash bar, food from the Butchertown Pie Co. and a complimentary distillery tour.

7 p.m. (doors open 5:30 p.m.), distillery tours from 5:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m., Sunday, June 18, Copper & Kings Distillery.

Admission: Free, $5 suggested donation

Cover photo: Pexels