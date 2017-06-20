Live in Lou: This Week in Music

A Paris-inspired celebration of music. Experimental electronic compositions. An orchestral performance of show tunes and movie scores. These are among your choices for live shows in Louisville this week. Here are our top five picks:

Fête de la Musique

​Wednesday, June 21 | 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Downtown Louisville

The Alliance Francaise de Louisville is bringing a summer solstice tradition from Paris to downtown Louisville at Wednesday’s Fete de la Musique. During the celebration, musicians will play free shows at various locations in the Central Business District. Street musicians are also invited to perform on downtown sidewalks during the lunchtime portion of the festival. Check out some of the musicians below.

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.:

Whiskey Bent Valley at Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen

Louisville Youth Choir at the Humana Building

Frenchaxe at National City Tower Plaza

90.5 WUOL Young Artist Competition winners and the NouLou Chamber Orchestra at Fourth Street Live!

Hewn From the Mountain Irish Band on S. Fourth St.

5:30 p.m. –7:30 p.m.:

Carly Johnson on Brown Hotel rooftop, registration required

Admission: Free

Cereus Bright

Friday, June 23 | 8 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Knoxville folk band Cereus Bright is playing at Zanzabar on Friday. The group released its debut album, Excuses, in 2016. Louisville’s Phourist & the Photons will open the performance. Phourist, which plays a cinematic, experimental style of rock, released their latest album, While We Still Have The Morning, in March.

Admission: $10-$12, 21+

Andrew Weathers

Friday, June 23 | 10 p.m. (doors open 9 p.m.)

Dreamland, 810 E. Market St.

Composer and guitarist Andrew Weathers will perform his minimalist experimental compositions on the Dreamland stage. Dreamland’s owner Tim Barnes just announced that the NuLu venue is closing at the end of June, so this will be one of its last shows.

Admission: $10

Tristen

Saturday, June 24 | 9 p.m. (doors open 8 p.m.)

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Tristen is visiting Zanzabar on Saturday. The Nashville-based musician has received critical praise for her poetic lyrics and synth-pop melodies. Her latest album, Sneaker Waves, will be released in July, and she released the single, “Glass Jar,” in June.

Admission: $10, 18+

Louisville Philharmonia

Saturday, June 24 | 7:30 p.m

Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

The Star Wars score, a show tune from West Side Story and a John Philip Sousa march are just a few of the works the Louisville Philharmonia will perform at Saturday’s “Summer Pops Concert” at the Iroquois Amphitheater. Conductor Daniel Spurlock leads the community orchestra, which is composed of over 160 musicians.

Admission: Free

____________________________________

You may have heard Casey Powell performing around town with his brothers in their band, Powell. Now, Casey is pulling a Timberlake and going solo. He just released his new single, "Morai," named after "the Fates of Greek mythology," and a synonym for his girlfriend's name.

Click here to read the interview.

____________________________________

Last Friday, U2 performed their first stadium show in Louisville and exceeded everyone's expectations. Click HERE to go behind the scenes with their longtime Tour Director, and HERE for an epic photo gallery of their show.