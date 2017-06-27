Live in Lou: This Week in Music

5 SHOWS YOU CAN'T MISS THIS WEEK

June 27 - July 2

From Waterfront Wednesday to indie music acts at Kaiju, there are plenty of options for live shows in Louisville this week. Here are some of the shows we are looking forward to:



Image: Pokey LaFarge // Waterfront Wednesday

Waterfront Wednesday

Wednesday, June 28 | 6 p.m.

Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park



This week’s Waterfront Wednesday features Pokey LaFarge, an Americana singer/songwriter who released his album, Manic Revelations, in May. The concert will also feature English singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock, considered one of alternative rock’s father figures. His self-titled album was released in April. Louisville jazz singer Carly Johnson will open the concert. Click here to read our profile of her.



6 p.m.: Carly Johnson

7:30 p.m.: Robyn Hitchcock

9 p.m.: Pokey LaFarge



Admission: Free



Image: Singer/Songwriter Showcase // Tim Faulkner Gallery

Singer/Songwriter Showcase

Thursday, June 29 | 8:30 p.m.

Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.



Tim Faulkner Gallery will present a singer/songwriter showcase on Thursday. The concert will feature Society of Broken Souls, a “folk noir” indie duo from Iowa that released their debut album, Things Still Left Unsaid, in 2016, and South Carolina-based Post-Timey String Band, who performs a combination of blues, folk and ragtime.



Admission: $5



Image: Discount Guns // courtesy of Against the Grain

The Local Lineup: Discount Guns

Friday, June 30 | 8–11 p.m.

Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

​

Once a month from May until August, Against the Grain will host The Local Lineup, featuring a different band each month paired with one of their beers. This Friday, head down to see Discount Guns, paired with Sho' Nuff. DJ Sam Sneed will kick off the music at 8 p.m., and then Discount Guns will perform at 9 p.m.



Admission: Free



Image: Cindy Wilson // Zanzabar

Cindy Wilson

Friday, June 30 | 9 p.m. (doors open 8 p.m.)

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.



Singer Cindy Wilson, of The B-52s fame, will perform Friday at Zanzabar. She is one of the founding members of the new wave rock group The B-52s (aka “The World’s Greatest Party Band”), but her recent solo work demonstrates more psychedelic influences. Her EP, Sunrise, was released in March. The concert will also feature Louisville soul singer Otis Junior, who also released his album, Hemispheres, in March.



Admission: $15-$35



Image: Doctor Girlfriend in 2016



Doctor Girlfriend + Dream Eye Color Wheel + Dietrick Jon

Saturday, July 1 | 9 p.m.

Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.



A Saturday concert at Kaiju will feature three live indie music acts. Don't miss the experimental music of Louisville-based band Doctor Girlfriend, the ambient folk of New Albany’s Dream Eye Color Wheel and the psych-rock of Bloomington’s Dietrich Jon.



Admission: $5

Photo by Mickie Winters

