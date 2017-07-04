Live in Lou: This Week in Music

There's a live performance for everyone in Louisville this week, whether you are a jazz enthusiast, Harry Potter fan or festival-goer. Here are our top choices:



Image: Poorcastle

Poorcastle

Gates open at 2 p.m. | Friday, July 7-Sunday, July 9

Apocalypse Brew Works, 1612 Mellwood Ave.



Can’t afford Forecastle tickets? Then be sure to check out Poorcastle, which only costs $5 to $10 and has a lineup of local musicians, including Bendigo Fletcher, Bungalow Betty, Satellite Twin, Banshee Child, Phourist & The Photons and Joann + The Dakota.



Admission: $10 3-day pass | $5 per day



Image: Pexels

Summer Jazz Series

6:30 p.m. | Wednesday, July 5; Friday, July 7; Saturday, July 8

Varanese, 2106 Frankfort Ave.



The Varanese’s Summer Jazz Series has three performances this week with special guests joining the Jeff Sherman Trio. Wednesday’s performance features jazz bassist and tubist Rich Armandi, Friday’s performance features saxophonist Dave Kana, guitarist Mike Di Liddo and bassist Bob Sinicrope and Saturday’s performance features Sinicrope and jazz guitarist Zvonimir Tot.



Admission: Free; reservations recommended



Image: Lucky Pineapple



Lucky Pineapple

10 p.m. (doors open 9 p.m.) | Friday, July 7

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.



Louisville’s Lucky Pineapple is performing at Zanzabar on Friday. The band is difficult to categorize— it includes classically trained musicians playing unexpected mixtures of genres, like punk, surf, jazz, funk and progressive rock.



Admission: $8.00 - $10.00, 21 +



Image: Pexels

The Louisville Orchestra Presents: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 & 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 9

Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.



Harry Potter fans can enjoy both a live orchestra performance and a full movie showing at Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Saturday or Sunday. The Louisville Orchestra will perform the John Williams score as the first movie of the series plays on a huge high-definition screen.



Admission: $35-$95

_________________________________________________



Photo courtesy of Quiet Hollers

Quiet Hollers Explores Mental Illness with "Medicine"

"I never felt it so bad that I needed medicine."

Read more

_________________________________________________

Louisville.com Concert Photo Gallery

Check out the photos from Journey's show with Asia at the KFC Yum! Center last week.

And stay tuned for our upcoming galleries on Hellyeah, Behemoths and Andrew McMahon.

Cover photo: Pexels