Live in Lou: This Week in Music

JULY 11 - 16

5 CAN'T MISS SHOWS

Between the Forecastle Festival and other performances, there’s no shortage of live music acts in Louisville this week. Here are our top five concert picks:



Image: Broncho

Broncho

8 p.m. | Thursday, July 13

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St., Louisville



‘80s inspired pop-punk band Broncho is playing Zanzabar this Thursday. The group released its third album, Double Vanity, in 2016. The concert will also feature L.A. garage-rock trio Billy Changer.

Admission: $10-$12, 18+ only





The Unheard Florence Price's Lost String Quartet

7:30-10:00 p.m. | Thursday, July 13

View Pointe Hall, Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.



As part of the "I Am Ali" Festival, a recently discovered work by classical composer Florence Price will make its contemporary debut at Thursday’s free concert at the Muhammad Ali Center. Musicians from the Louisville Orchestra and the Black Classical Artists of Louisville will perform a string quartet by Florence Price, the first African-American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer.



Admission: Free



Image: Bird/Trooper & Rare Treats at Monnik

Bird/Trooper

9 p.m.-midnight | Friday, July 14

Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.



Louisville duo Bird/Trooper (David Bird and Tricia Cooper) will bring their psychedelic folk tunes to Monnik's intimate loft this Friday. They will be joined by Rare Treats. All ages welcome!



Admission: $8

​



Image: Mondo Cozmo

Mondo Cozmo

11 a.m. (doors open 10:45) | Friday, July 14

Louisville Public Media performance studio, 619 S. Fourth St.



Before his Forecastle set on Friday, Mondo Cozmo will play at a WFPK Live Lunch. Mondo Cozmo is the stage name for Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Josh Ostrander. He has released a series of singles this year, and his debut album, Plastic Soul, will be released in August. If you can't attend the performance, 91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville will broadcast the show live.

Admission: Free

The New Pornographers

Midnight (doors open 11 p.m.) | Saturday, July 15

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road



The Canadian indie rock group The New Pornographers is playing a Forecastle late night show at Headliners on Saturday. The band released their album Whiteout Conditions in January. Singer-songwriter Natalie Prass will also perform.



Admission: $27 advance, $30 at door, 18+ only

__________________________________

ARE YOU READY FOR FORECASTLE?



Photo by Adam Mescan

Our staff had some interesting thoughts on this year's Forecastle lineup. Read more here.

The results? Here's a list of the songs we're most excited to hear.

__________________________________

THE KENTUCKY QUESTIONNAIRE

Ben Jaffe of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band tests his knowledge on all things Louisville and Kentucky.

__________________________________

LOUISVILLE.COM CONCERT PHOTO GALLERY

Last night, HELLYEAH turned Mercury Ballroom into one giant mosh pit. Check out the photos by John Miller!