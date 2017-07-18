Live in Lou: This Week in Music

To sign up to receive the Live in Lou newsletter, click here.

July 18 - 23

5 SHOWS YOU CAN'T MISS

Forecastle weekend is over, but there are still plenty of shows to attend this week. Here are our top choices for live music in Louisville:



Image: RYE Back Porch Sessions

Twenty First Century Fox

7 p.m. (food and drink start at 5 p.m.) | Thursday, July 20

RYE, 900 E. Market St.

Louisville noise-pop band Twenty First Century Fox is playing a free concert as part of Thursday’s RYE Back Porch Sessions. The band started as a B-52s tribute band called Mock Lobster, but they started playing original material in 2012. This event will benefit the Louisville Ballet.

Admission: Free



Photo: Blues, Brews & BBQ

​

Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival

5 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday, July 21 & 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday, July 22

Louisville Water Tower, 3005 River Rd.

Beer, barbeque and blues music will combine at the annual Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival Friday and Saturday at Louisville Water Tower. The event will include cocktails and craft beer samples and Memphis and New Orleans style blues and barbeque. The lineup includes The Saints, V-Groove, Ghost Town Blues Band, Tyrone Cotton Band, Tullie Brae, Frank Bang & The Cook County Kings and Mississippi Heat.

Admission: $15 general admission; free for kids 10 and under



Photo: Wild Rivers

Wild Rivers & Small Time Napoleon

8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.) | Saturday, July 22

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.



Toronto-based indie-folk band Wild Rivers is performing Saturday at Zanzabar. The group released its self-titled debut album in 2016. Small Time Napoleon will open the concert. This Louisville-based band, formed in 2013, performs a fusion of swing, jazz, folk and pop. Small Time Napoleon released the EP Too Big to Fail on July 14.

Admission: $8-$10, 18+



Image: Southern Sounds

Southern Sounds

1 p.m.-4 p.m. | Saturday, July 22

Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. 3rd St.



The Speed Art Museum is excited to present Southern Sounds: Women in Contemporary Southern Music. The concert, featuring an afternoon of country, folk, soul and bluegrass music, is part of the museum’s Southern Accent exhibition. The lineup includes Kyshona Armstrong, Erin Rae, Thayer Sarrano, Dori Freeman, Kate Campbell and Kelsey Waldon.



Admission: 10 for museum members, $20 for non-members



Photo: Carly Johnson // Maria Jackson

Carly Johnson

6 p.m.-10 p.m. | Saturday, July 22

Farmington Historic Plantation, 3033 Bardstown Rd.

Louisville jazz singer Carly Johnson and her band will play at the Farmington historic home on Saturday. Johnson is working on a new album that includes original soul and pop music. The concert includes a bar and appetizers.

Admission: $50

________________________________



Photo: Waka Flocka Flame at Forecastle // John Miller

Photographic Proof that Forecastle 2017 Rocked

Y'all turned out. You sunscreened, glittered, face-painted, sweated, danced, puppeted, raved and rocked to Cage the Elephant, Waka Flocka Flame, Teddy Abrams, Odesza and many more. Y'all Forecastled. And we've got the photos to prove it.