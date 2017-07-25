Live in Lou: This Week in Music

JULY 25 - 30

5 SHOWS YOU CAN'T MISS THIS WEEK

It’s an eventful week of live music in Louisville, particularly for local musicians. Here are our top five choices:



Photo: Strand of Oaks

Waterfront Wednesday

6 p.m. | Wednesday, July 26

Big Four Lawn, 1001 River Road

Strand of Oaks, the project of Indiana-native Tim Showalter, is the headliner for this month’s Waterfront Wednesday. The indie Americana musician, known for his anthemic melodies, released his album Hard Love in February. Low Cut Connie and Zach Longoria Project will open the concert. Low Cut Connie, a Philadelphia-based band that performs piano-driven rock and roll, released Dirty Pictures (part one) in May. The Louisville-based Zach Longoria Project is a 9-piece R&B band that performs what the group calls “Kentucky Fried Soul.” The band released its first album, Up Up & Away, in 2016.

Admission: Free



Image: Hungry for Music // Gina Cocco

Hungry for Music Benefit Show

7 p.m. | Thursday, July 27

Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.



A Staples Singers tribute concert Thursday at Tim Faulkner Gallery will raise money for the national nonprofit Hungry for Music, which provides musical instruments to underserved children (including the local Louisville Leopards Percussionists and River City Drum Corps). The concert will feature the music of the Staples Singers, a soul, gospel and R&B singing family group. Louisville musicians Sheryl Rouse, Tyrone Cotton, Blues and Greys band, River City Drum Corps and Karter Louis will perform. The event is part of Hungry for Music’s Magic Music Bus tour, and the concert will include an instrument drive.



Admission: $10 suggested donation



Image: Burnt Knob Festival

Burnt Knob Festival

Doors open 6:30 p.m., Friday, July 28 | Doors open 7 p.m., Saturday, July 29

Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

The first-ever Burnt Knob Festival will include two days of performances by local musicians at Iroquois Amphitheater. The first day features Pleasure Boys, James Lindsey and The Pass. Day two features Powell, The Dammit, Frederick the Younger and Nellie Pearl. Falls City Brewing Company will offer an exclusive beer at the festival.



Admission: $10 per night



Image: Brenda, courtesy of Against the Grain

The Local Lineup: Brenda

9 p.m. (7 p.m. happy hour, 8 p.m. DJ) | Friday, July 28

Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

The Germantown-based party garage rock band BRENDA will play their energetic music at Against the Grain’s Local Lineup concert on Friday. The brewery is pairing the group with A Beer, their all-American pale ale. The free concert will open with a happy hour and local DJ Sam Sneed.

Admission: Free



Image: Follow the Train

Follow the Train + The Fervor

9 p.m. (doors 8 p.m.) | Friday, July 28

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Louisville indie rock band Follow the Train is playing together for the first time in seven years at a Friday concert at Zanzabar (they are performing as "The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles performing as Follow the Train," according to the Facebook event page). The band's last album, A Breath of Sigh, was released in 2006. The Fervor, a Louisville indie rock trio, will also play at the event.



Admission: $8, 21+ only

