Live in Lou: This Week in Music

Iconic singer-songwriters, local indie groups and a punk rock band are a few of the highlights of this week’s music scene in Louisville. Here are five performances to check out:



Photo: Young the Giant

Young the Giant

7 p.m. | Wednesday, Aug. 2

Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Indie rock band Young the Giant is stopping in Louisville this Wednesday for their Home of the Strange Tour. The band’s third studio album, which was released in 2016, explores the issue of American identity. The concert also features Cold War Kids and Joywave.

Admission:$35-$39.50



Photo: Owoso

Owoso

6 p.m. | Thursday, Aug. 3

Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.



Thursday’s concert at Butchertown Social features a lineup of local bands. Owoso, an experimental indie rock band from Corydon, IN, is kicking off their Runaway Catfish Tour with this performance. The concert will also feature other local bands, including Bendigo Fletcher, Stuart Wicke Band and the Thumps.

Admission: Free



Photo: The Coathangers

The Coathangers

Doors open 8 p.m. | Friday, Aug. 4

Zanzabar, 2100 S Preston St.

The Coathangers, an all-women garage rock band from Atlanta, is headlining a Friday concert at Zanzabar. The band’s sound includes a mix of influences, like old school punk and new wave. The group’s latest EP, “Parasite,” was released in May. Philadelphia rock and roll band The Residuels will also perform.

Admission: $10 - $12, 18+



Photo: James Taylor

James Taylor

7 p.m. | Sunday, Aug. 6

KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

The classic singer/songwriter James Taylor is playing Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. Taylor, who became famous in the 1970s, is known for his contemplative songs, his acoustic guitar playing and his clear baritone voice. Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt will also perform.

Admission: $70,$105



Photo: Lyle Lovett

Lyle Lovett

7:30 p.m. (doors open 6:30 p.m.) | Sunday, Aug. 6

Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Country singer/songwriter Lyle Lovett, who has been releasing music since the 1980s, is performing Sunday at Iroquois Amphitheater with his "Large Band." Lovett’s “Greatest Hits” album was released in May.

Admission: $47.50 - $67.50

Cover photo: Pexels