Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week



Photo: St. Vincent // Facebook

St. Vincent: Fear the Future Tour

Tues., Nov. 21 | 8 p.m.

The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Its hard to pigeonhole St. Vincent into any one genre and trying to do so wouldn't do her sound justice. By incorporating various arrangements of instruments, St. Vincent is able to bounce between sounding like indie-rock, cabaret jazz and pop. Perfect time for you to skip out on your in-laws.

Admission: $37.50



Photo: Into The Great Wide Open // Headliners

Into The Great Wide Open: A Celebration of Tom Petty

Wed., Nov. 22 | 8 p.m.

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Join local artists like Jim James, Tony Esposito and Patrick Hallahan as they celebrate the life and career of Tom Petty.

Admission: $15



Photo: Hermanos // Facebook

Hermanos

Fri., Nov. 24 | 10 p.m.

Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Kentucky Latin-jazz band Hermanos is known for their energy. You can count on original scores mixed with some classic covers. And be prepared to dance - their vibes are contagious.

Admission: Free



Photo: White Reaper // Facebook

White Reaper

Sat., Nov. 25 | 9 p.m.

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

If you haven't heard of White Reaper by now you've probably been living under a rock. This local rock band has seen their popularity swell in the last few years, and they've played at festivals like SXSW, Bonnaroo and Hangout. The self-proclaimed "Worlds Best American Band" is sure to sell out.

Admission: $15.00



Photo: Decca // Facebook

Monday Jazz with The Buzzard

Mon., Nov. 27 | 8 p.m.

Decca, 812 E. Market St.

After a long weekend of family visits and turkey refills, ease back into normal living with a night of jazz at Decca. A variety of artists will be churning out tunes ranging from classical to funkier jazz pieces for your enjoyment.

Admission: Free