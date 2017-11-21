Add Event My Events Log In

    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week

    Music
    Photo: St. Vincent // Facebook

    St. Vincent: Fear the Future Tour
    Tues., Nov. 21 | 8 p.m.
    The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

    Its hard to pigeonhole St. Vincent into any one genre and trying to do so wouldn't do her sound justice. By incorporating various arrangements of instruments, St. Vincent is able to bounce between sounding like indie-rock, cabaret jazz and pop. Perfect time for you to skip out on your in-laws.

    Admission: $37.50

     


    Photo: Into The Great Wide Open // Headliners

    Into The Great Wide Open: A Celebration of Tom Petty
    Wed., Nov. 22 | 8 p.m.
    Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

    Join local artists like Jim James, Tony Esposito and Patrick Hallahan as they celebrate the life and career of Tom Petty. 

    Admission: $15

     


    Photo: Hermanos // Facebook

    Hermanos
    Fri., Nov. 24 | 10 p.m.
    Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

    Kentucky Latin-jazz band Hermanos is known for their energy. You can count on original scores mixed with some classic covers. And be prepared to dance - their vibes are contagious.

    Admission: Free

     


    Photo: White Reaper // Facebook

    White Reaper
    Sat., Nov. 25 | 9 p.m.
    Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

    If you haven't heard of White Reaper by now you've probably been living under a rock. This local rock band has seen their popularity swell in the last few years, and they've played at festivals like SXSW, Bonnaroo and Hangout.  The self-proclaimed "Worlds Best American Band" is sure to sell out.

    Admission: $15.00

     


    Photo: Decca // Facebook

    Monday Jazz with The Buzzard
    Mon., Nov. 27 | 8 p.m.
    Decca, 812 E. Market St.

    After a long weekend of family visits and turkey refills, ease back into normal living with a night of jazz at Decca. A variety of artists will be churning out tunes ranging from classical to funkier jazz pieces for your enjoyment.  

    Admission: Free

    Cover Photo: St. Vincent // Facebook

