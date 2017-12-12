Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week

Add Event My Events Log In

    Photo: Jason Bonham

    Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience
    Tues., Dec. 12 | 8 p.m.
    The Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth st.

    Jason Bonham is the son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham and is a world class drummer in his own right. Having filled in for his father in various reunion shows, as well as playing alongside the likes of rock n' roll deities such as Slash and Robert Plant, Jason has cut his teeth with the best of them. This show will surely feature classic Zeppelin songs as well as covers of other classic rock hits. 

    Admission: $47.50 - $91.50

     


    Photo: Squeeze-Bot

    WFPK Jazz Night with Squeeze-Bot
    Thur., Dec. 14 | 8 p.m.
    Jimmy Can't Dance 119 S. Seventh St.

    Squeeze-Bot is not your ordinary jazz trio. Instead of the classic piano/bass/sax combination, this band features a tuba, banjo and an accordion. You almost certainly have not heard anything like this before.  Quirky? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely.  

    Admission: $10

     


    Photo: Moscow Ballet

    Moscow Ballet Presents: Great Russian Nutcracker
    Fri., Dec 15 | 7 p.m.
    Louisville Memorial Auditorium, 970 S. Fourth St.

    The Moscow Ballet returns to Louisville for the 25th Anniversary Tour of North America to present the holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Comprised of almost 40 world class ballerinas and danseurs, the Moscow Ballet company is in a class of its own. The show is filled with over-the-top spectacles with grand costume and set designs, all accompanied by Tchaikovsky's classic score.

    Admission: $28

     


    Photo: SZA

    TDE presents SZA: The CTRL Tour with Smino and Ravyn Lenae
    Sat., Dec. 16 | 8 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

    SZA is one of the hottest R&B singers on the scene, recently releasing her debut studio album CTRL, which landed at #3 on the US Billboard Top 200. The album, which notched the R&B crooner multiple Grammy nominations, features soulful melodies along with elements more attuned to hip-hop and trip-hop.  

    Admission: $25

     


    Photo: Linkin' Bridge

    Linkin' Bridge
    Sun., Dec. 17 | 7 p.m.
    Brown Theater, 315 W. Broadway

    If you're from Louisville, then you're probably familiar with Linkin' Bridge's story. The singing group from West Louisville was a finalist on America's Got Talent. This concert will feature soulful renditions of Christmas classics.

    Admission: $15

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

