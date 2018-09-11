Liz Phair at Headliners: Photo Gallery

For the first time in six years, two-time Grammy nominee Liz Phair hit the road on her Amps on the Lawn Tour, stopping last night at a packed Headliners Music Hall. Phair, a '90s alt-rock icon in alternative rock, has gone on to influence a new generation of woman vocalists today. Phair would be hard pressed to find a better match to tour with than indie rockers and Forecastle Festival alumni Speedy Ortiz, who even do a cover of Liz Phair's "Blood Keeper." They opted not to play it last night because, as lead vocalist Sadie Dupuis mentioned, "that would be weird."

Check out the photos in the gallery below.

Photos by Glenn Hirsch