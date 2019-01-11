Local Weddings: Kelly Wheatley & Alec Taylor

Kelly and Alec were married at Midlane Farm on January, 13, 2018. Read on to hear about their wedding day.

Photos by Jessie Kriech-Higdon.

Ages: Kelly is 38 and Alec is 36.

Occupations: Kelly’s a teacher and Alec’s a commercial real estate analyst.

How they met: “We met at bar trivia at The Bard’s Town one Wednesday night in 2014,” says Kelly. “A friend and I were sitting at the bar and started chatting with a cute guy (Alec) who was waiting for his friend to show up. When Alec’s friend arrived, my friend knew him, so the four of us ended up playing on a team that night. We agreed to play again the following week, and I was excited to see him. At the end of the night he asked for my number.”

Engagement story: “Alec and I had been living together for about a year and a half, and on the morning of New Year’s Day 2017, I remember him asking me if I was awake. I said no and went back to sleep. After another hour passed, he asked me again if I was awake, and I said, “Sure,” and he asked me to marry him. I didn’t realize it was the real deal, so I said, “Of course I will,” and rolled over. That’s when I saw the ring and knew it was sincere. He said he wanted to start 2017 off right, which we definitely did.”

Number of wedding guests: Two friends (one of whom officiated).

Ceremony and reception: Midlane Farm.

Wedding theme: Farmhouse elopement.

Entertainment: “Alec made a wedding playlist of all our favorite songs.”

Personal touches: “I walked the down the aisle to an Avett Brothers song, which was the first concert we attended together. Since it was cold and snowy, we wore our cowboy boots.”

First-dance song: Ben Folds, “The Luckiest.”

The day in three words: “Intimate, relaxed, simple.”

Favorite part of the day: Kelly says, “When we went outside after the ceremony for pictures, the sun was starting to set and it was lightly snowing.” Alec says, “Cocktail and charcuterie hour after the ceremony, relaxing and laughing.”

One disagreement: Settling on a wedding date.

Really glad they: “We didn’t lose our minds planning a huge wedding. Everything came together in just a couple of weeks, which kept stress and disagreements to a minimum.”

Wish they would have: “Recorded the wedding ceremony. Our friend Sandra Moon did an amazing service for us. I think it would have been nice to have a video to share with our families, especially since we eloped.”

Advice: “Have the wedding you want. Don’t let your wedding get bigger than your marriage. Also, make sure you have the wedding rings before the ceremony. Oops.”



DETAILS

Photographer: Jessie Kriech-Higdon

Flowers: Nanz and Kraft bouquet and boutonniere. DIY arrangements using white tulips from Trader Joe’s.

Food: “Varanese. This has been our date night and anniversary restaurant for years.” Dessert from Homemade Pie and Ice Cream Kitchen. “My favorite dessert is the cinnamon upside-down cupcake and Alec’s is the yellow cake with buttercream frosting cupcake, so we ordered a cake with a layer of each.”

Rings: Royal Jewelers for hers; Manly Bands for his

Attire: Bloomingdale’s off the rack Tadashi Shoji dress; suit from Jos. A. Bank

Hair: Kalen Helfrich from J. Michael Salon

Makeup: Bethany Tiesman from Beauty by Bethany

After-party: “None — we went back to Midlane Farm and had a drink by the fire.”

Sunday brunch: “Two of our friends who had moved out of town had actually organized a brunch at Le Moo for the day after our elopement. One of them jokingly asked us if we had gotten married yet, and we said, ‘Yes, yesterday!’”

Honeymoon: “We’re still planning it! Give us suggestions!”

