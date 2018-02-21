Local Weddings: Lindsey Trujillo & Justin Winfield

Lindsey and Justin were married at Gingerwoods on September 23, 2017. Read on to hear about their wedding day.

All photos by Lindsay Whiting Photography

Ages: 27 and 31.

Occupations: Nurse practitioner at Kentucky One Health and sales rep for Vintage Printing.

How they met: Through mutual friends several years ago. “When Justin moved back from California in 2013 they were bugging us to go out on a date,” Lindsey says. “We finally met up at a tacky-sweater party in Christmas 2013.”

Engagement story: At Barren River Lake on Lindsey’s family farm in Kentucky. “My family basically lives down there on the weekends in the summer,” she says. “It’s our happy place. We took the golf cart back on a hill and watched the sunset. Justin started acting really weird and saying really sweet, emotional things — stuff he doesn’t usually say. He got down on one knee and asked me if I would marry him. I immediately said yes and started ugly crying. A few minutes later we drove the golf cart back toward the house to tell my parents. I noticed smoke rising over the hill. Once we got to the top, I saw our families and friends standing with sparklers, balloons, banners, Champagne and, of course, our dog Charlie with a bowtie on. It was a fairytale.”

Number of wedding guests: 190.

Ceremony and reception: Gingerwoods.

Wedding theme: Rustic/farmhouse.

Entertainment: Bluewater Kings Band from Chicago.

Personal touches: Lindsey’s brother-in-law played Spanish guitar during the ceremony; the couple made and designed a wooden wine box for a ceremony ritual; Lindsey’s sister sang Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” with the band.

First-dance song: Frank Sinatra, “The Way You Look Tonight.”

The day in three words: “Wild, crazy, beautiful.”

Favorite part of the day: “If I had to choose, I would say being announced as Mr. and Mrs. Winfield and then dancing down the aisle to Hall and Oates, ‘You Make My Dreams.’ Also, my first look with Justin — I cried like a baby — and my first look with my dad — he cried like a baby!”

One disagreement: “Guest list. Ughhh, it was awful.”

Really glad they: “Got a band! They were everything.”

Wish they would have: “Had a longer reception. It flies by so fast.”

Advice: “No matter what your wedding looks like, no matter how much money you spend, it will be the best day of your life. You spend so much time focusing on all the small details and when the day comes you seriously couldn’t care less. Don’t be a bridezilla. Not worth it.”

Honeymoon: Sandals, Saint Lucia.



Photo by Lindsay Whiting

DETAILS

Date: September 23, 2017

Photographer: Lindsay Whiting. “We immediately meshed. She knew exactly how to articulate what she wanted. She kept the wedding party laughing and having a good time throughout all the pictures.”

Flowers: Pure Pollen. “She grows all of her own flowers at Foxhollow Farm, so they are very natural-feeling.” Arrangements were greenery with white dahlias. Bride’s bouquet had wine-colored dahlias.

Stationery/invitations: “My talented sister-in-law Emily Trujillo designed them.”

Coordinator: Michelle Oller. “I do not think my mother or I could have survived the day without her.”

Cake/desserts: “We weren’t big on the idea of spending a lot on cakes, so we had our cakes made at Costco. They were delicious!”

Rehearsal dinner: Captain’s Quarters at the riverfront tent

Caterer/menu: Stumlers Catering

Rentals: Southern Classic Rentals provided outdoor chairs and bourbon-barrel bar tables, “which were a great touch.”

Rings: Davis Jewelers

Attire: Dress, Rebecca’s Wedding Boutique; suit, Men’s Wearhouse

Hair and makeup: Gina Scarpino (makeup) and Taylor Bradshaw (hair)

Registry: Macy’s and Target

