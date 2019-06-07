Local Weddings: Madeline McGinty & Hannah Holmes

Madeline and Hannah were married at Old Blue Ribbon Farm in Eminence on October 20, 2018. Read on to hear about their wedding day.

Photos by R.T. Photography

Ages: Madeline is 24. Hannah is 25.

Occupations: Madeline is an occupational therapist. Hannah is a respiratory therapist.

How they met: In high school. They played softball together and quickly became best friends.

Engagement story: In January 2017 Madeline planned a trip to California for that May with plans to propose. She bought a ring at Shane Co. with her friend Brittany. Little did Madeline know, in February Hannah went with the same mutual friend (both to Shane Co.) to buy Madeline’s engagement ring. Come May, at Lake Tahoe, Madeline nervously pulled out a ring and popped the question. Hannah’s response was, “What?! Yours is in the car!!” Hannah proposed later that week in Yosemite in front of a waterfall.

Number of wedding guests: 200.

Ceremony and reception: Old Blue Ribbon Farm, Eminence.

Wedding theme: Rustic.

Personal touches: Madeline and friends made the signs, stationery and decor. Centerpieces were made of wine bottles from wineries the couple had visited. Madeline’s friend DJ’d.

First-dance song: “Perfect,” Ed Sheeran.

The day in three words: “Best. Day. Ever.”

One disagreement: “In the beginning we disagreed on the venue,” Madeline says. “I fell in love with Old Blue Ribbon Farm the second I came across it on The Knot. Hannah was hesitant, as she wanted an indoor wedding at a more contemporary venue.”

Really glad they: Ended up doing a first look and getting a videographer.

Wish they would have: Tried to not stress so much over the little things ahead of time.

Advice: “Take the whole day in as much as possible and enjoy every little detail,” Madeline says. “Also have friends and family take lots of pics on their phones throughout the day so you can see the day through their eyes, too.”



Photo by R.T. Photography

DETAILS

Photographer: R.T. Photography

Videographer: Chad Self, Self Made Drones & Productions

Cake/desserts: Heitzman Catering (cake and cupcakes); Kripsy Kreme (doughnuts)

Rehearsal dinner: Hometown Pizza, held at Old Blue Ribbon Farm

Caterer: Heitzman Catering

Other foods: Frozen De’Lites; the Popcorn Station

Rentals: Rent & Rave (white folding chairs)

Photo booth: Showtime Photo Booth

Rings: Shane Co.

Attire: Madeline’s dress: Rebecca’s Wedding Boutique. Hannah’s dress: Bridal & Formal

Hair: Madeline: Lacey Manley. Hannah: Mecha Sachini-Clark

Makeup: Madeline: Cindy McCune. Hannah: Lindsey Bennett

Registry: Target and Amazon

Sunday brunch: Mark’s Feed Store

Honeymoon: Excellence Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, booked through AAA