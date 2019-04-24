Local Weddings: Maggie Gregg & Dean Harris

Maggie and Dean were married at Caldwell Chapel on October 20, 2018. Read on to hear about their wedding day.

Ages: Dean is 31. Maggie is 32.

Occupations: Both are nurses. How they met: In nursing school at the University of Louisville.

Engagement story: “We were staying at a cabin in Asheville, North Carolina, with some friends for Maggie’s 30th birthday,” Dean says. “The whole group was trying to cook dinner at once and it was a disaster — pots were boiling over on the stove and then a fire erupted from the grill.” Maggie says, “Everyone was running around looking for towels and fire extinguishers and Dean thought that seemed like the perfect time to pop the question.”

Number of wedding guests: 150

Ceremony: Caldwell Chapel

Reception: O’Shea’s

Entertainment: Tsunami Samurai

Personal touches: Lego cake topper. The mink stole belonged to Maggie’s great-grandmother and the couple thrift-shopped for almost all of the decor while travel-nursing in Colorado.

First-dance song: “Sleep Walk” by Santo & Johnny, played by Tsunami Samurai.

The day in three words: “Windy, relaxed, fun.”

Favorite part of the day: Dean says, “When the chapel doors opened and I saw Maggie for the first time.” Maggie says, “Our first dance.”

One disagreement: “Dean really wanted a helicopter entrance,” Maggie says.

Really glad they: Hired a wedding coordinator for the weekend.

Wish they would have: Hired a videographer.

Advice: “Make your wedding about you,” Maggie says. “It sounds obvious, but I think sometimes people get caught up trying to do all the things that are expected and don’t get to enjoy the day. We cut a lot of the traditional elements from our wedding reception and it really allowed us to spend time with our guests and each other.”



DETAILS

Photographer: We Choose the Moon Photography

Coordinator: Alexis Raley, Weekend Wedding Warrior

Flowers: Schulz’s Florist

Stationery/invitations: Minted

Cake/desserts: Nord’s Bakery

Rehearsal dinner: Dragon King’s Daughter

Caterer: O’Shea’s

Rings: Genesis Diamonds

Attire: Maggie Sottero dress from Rebecca’s Wedding Boutique. Tux from Men’s Wearhouse. Bridesmaids dresses from Birdy Grey.

Hair: Adrea Harris, Trend Designs Salon

Makeup: Elisa Gomez, Trend Designs Salon

Transportation: Trolley de Ville

Registry: Amazon and The Knot Honeymoon Fund

Honeymoon: The Pacific Northwest

