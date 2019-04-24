Local Weddings: Maggie Gregg & Dean Harris

Maggie and Dean were married at Caldwell Chapel on October 20, 2018. Read on to hear about their wedding day.
Photos by We Choose the Moon Photography
Ages: Dean is 31. Maggie is 32.
Occupations: Both are nurses. How they met: In nursing school at the University of Louisville.
Engagement story: “We were staying at a cabin in Asheville, North Carolina, with some friends for Maggie’s 30th birthday,” Dean says. “The whole group was trying to cook dinner at once and it was a disaster — pots were boiling over on the stove and then a fire erupted from the grill.” Maggie says, “Everyone was running around looking for towels and fire extinguishers and Dean thought that seemed like the perfect time to pop the question.”
Number of wedding guests: 150
Ceremony: Caldwell Chapel
Reception: O’Shea’s
Entertainment: Tsunami Samurai
Personal touches: Lego cake topper. The mink stole belonged to Maggie’s great-grandmother and the couple thrift-shopped for almost all of the decor while travel-nursing in Colorado.
First-dance song: “Sleep Walk” by Santo & Johnny, played by Tsunami Samurai.
The day in three words: “Windy, relaxed, fun.”
Favorite part of the day: Dean says, “When the chapel doors opened and I saw Maggie for the first time.” Maggie says, “Our first dance.”
One disagreement: “Dean really wanted a helicopter entrance,” Maggie says.
Really glad they: Hired a wedding coordinator for the weekend.
Wish they would have: Hired a videographer.
Advice: “Make your wedding about you,” Maggie says. “It sounds obvious, but I think sometimes people get caught up trying to do all the things that are expected and don’t get to enjoy the day. We cut a lot of the traditional elements from our wedding reception and it really allowed us to spend time with our guests and each other.”
Photo by We Choose the Moon Photography
DETAILS
Photographer: We Choose the Moon Photography
Coordinator: Alexis Raley, Weekend Wedding Warrior
Flowers: Schulz’s Florist
Stationery/invitations: Minted
Cake/desserts: Nord’s Bakery
Rehearsal dinner: Dragon King’s Daughter
Caterer: O’Shea’s
Rings: Genesis Diamonds
Attire: Maggie Sottero dress from Rebecca’s Wedding Boutique. Tux from Men’s Wearhouse. Bridesmaids dresses from Birdy Grey.
Hair: Adrea Harris, Trend Designs Salon
Makeup: Elisa Gomez, Trend Designs Salon
Transportation: Trolley de Ville
Registry: Amazon and The Knot Honeymoon Fund
Honeymoon: The Pacific Northwest
This originally appeared in the Spring/Summer 2019 issue of Louisville Bride. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find us on newsstands, click here.
If you are interested in submitting your wedding to Louisville Bride, please email editor Mary Chellis Nelson at mcnelson@loumag.com.