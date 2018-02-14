Local Weddings: Samara Boswell & Daryl Lewis Jr.

Samara and Daryl were married at The Pointe on September 9, 2017. Read on to hear about their wedding day.

All photos by Lindsay Rayne Photography.

Ages: 26 and 27

Occupations: He’s in sales and entrepreneurship. She’s a sign-language interpreter.

How they met: In their high school concert choir. They started dating three years later and had a long-distance relationship for seven years.

Engagement story: “Daryl planned a beautiful, surprise dinner for the two of us at Ruth’s Chris,” Samara says. “After dinner, our waiter presented me with our dessert with ‘Will you marry me’ written in chocolate on the plate.” A hidden photographer captured it all. “It was perfect!”

Number of wedding guests: 135

Ceremony and reception: The Pointe

Wedding theme: A touch of elegance.

Entertainment: Midnight Magic DJs sent Austin to be the DJ/emcee. “He kept everyone dancing throughout the whole night,” Samara says. “Also, I made a photo booth stand made from PVC pipes and a gold sequin backdrop for our guests to take pictures using selfie sticks, props and glow sticks.”

Personal touches: “I added two photo bouquet charms to my bouquet with pictures of me and my mom. She was supposed to walk me down the aisle but she was called home a month before the wedding.”

Decor: “I am a DIY bride! The ceremony aisle was lined with ivory, plum and navy rose petals. We used gold wine bottles with plum flowers on a mirror and had plum petals scattered on the tables with candles. Each guest had gold chargers with a little clear jar filled with Starburst as the wedding favor.”

First-dance song: “At Last,” Etta James

The day in three words: “Classy, authentic, fun.”

Favorite part of the day: “At the end of the night when it was just two of us, looking into each other’s eyes and realizing that we are one.”

Really glad they: Had a day-of coordinator. “Alexis and her team were amazing! They worked so hard to make sure our wedding day was perfect.”

Wish they would have: “Consumed more fluids during the reception. We were so thirsty at the end of the night from all the dancing.”

Advice: “Always show appreciation to those who are helping with the wedding — whether it is your wedding party, vendors, guests, etc. Remember they are using their own time and energy to be a part of your big day.”

Honeymoon: Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Photo by Lindsay Rayne Photography

DETAILS

Date: September 9, 2017

Photographer: Lindsay Rayne Photography

Flowers: DIY flowers from Hobby Lobby made by the bride

Stationery/invitations: David’s Bridal

Coordinator: Southern Belle Socialites (Alexis Leavell)

Cake/desserts: Michelle Armstrong, dessert bar with mini cupcakes, brownies and chocolate-chip and snickerdoodle cookies, plus a single-tiered cake for the bride and groom

Rehearsal dinner: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Caterer/menu: Shack in the Back BBQ

Rentals: Luxe Designs and Event Rental provided the ceremony backdrop. Rivers Edge Events & Rentals provided the navy and plum table linens.

Rings: Bride, Zales; groom, LeRoy’s Jewelers

Attire: Bride’s dress, David’s Bridal; groom’s tux, Men’s Wearhouse

Hair and makeup: Studio Salon, Aerine Mountain (hair); Monique Brown (makeup)

Registry: Bed Bath & Beyond and Target

Sunday brunch: “We spent our wedding night at the DuPont Mansion Bed & Breakfast on South Fourth Street. We had a beautiful Sunday brunch in their dining room set for two.”

