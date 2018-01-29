Local Weddings: Tara Kleinhenz & Eric Quigley

Tara and Eric were married at The Gramercy on September 16, 2017. Read on to hear about their special day.

Photos by Bill Hammond, BRH Photography.

Age: Both are 28.

Occupations: Eric is a professional tennis player. Tara is a convention sales manager.

How they met: Tara and Eric both attended the University of Kentucky. Eric played for the tennis team. An SEC tennis tournament was being held at UK in April 2010 and Tara’s parents came to Lexington to watch it, so she joined her parents to watch the match. A mutual family friend said to Tara, “Are you single? Do you know Eric Quigley? I’ll have to introduce you after the match.” Tara and her parents didn’t get to meet Eric and had to leave the match early. But Eric’s roommate and tennis teammate found Tara on Facebook. Tara sent Eric a message on Facebook and said, “Hey, Nice match!” Well, with leaving early, Tara didn’t realize that Eric had lost the match. “From that point on, little did we know that that Facebook message was the start to a lifetime together,” Tara says.

Engagement story: Eric proposed at the Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, on Dec. 23, 2016. He tricked Tara to going to the Castle by telling her that they were going to a Christmas party. “He had it perfectly planned with a photographer and our family hiding, so the second he got down on one knee, our family could be there to witness it all and come running out to us.”

Number of wedding guests: 210.

Ceremony and reception: The Gramercy.

Wedding theme: Simple, romantic, elegant with a touch of Gatsby.

Entertainment: DJ Jim Forrest.

Personal touches: Black and white with touches of blue (for UK) and silver accents. “To incorporate Eric’s tennis background, we made our menu cards say ‘Game, Set, Match’ instead of ‘salad, entrée, dessert.’ We also made our seating chart poster look like a tennis bracket for guests, with it saying, ‘You may be seeded.’”

First-dance song: Jason Mraz, “I Won’t Give Up.”

The day in three words: “Elegant, fun, and lively.”

Favorite part of the day: “When we sat down at the head of the room for dinner, our table was looking out onto the entire room. In that moment, we both really took it all in and really appreciated that everyone was here for us. All our closest friends and family were there to celebrate us.”

One disagreement: “Candy bar, or lack thereof.”

Really glad they: “Did our exit photos and left in a Rolls-Royce.”

Wish they would have: “Not worried so much about the seating chart and last-minute changes.”

Advice: “Take in all the moments that you can, pause and make a mental note. Everyone says it, but the day goes by way too fast!”

Honeymoon: Sandals, South Coast, Jamaica.



Photo by BRH Photography

DETAILS

Date: September 16, 2017

Photographer: Bill Hammond, BRH Photography

Videographer: JenJo Productions

Flowers: Nanz & Kraft

Stationery/invitations: simplytoimpress.com

Coordinator: Chelsea Ancona (day-of)

Cake/desserts: Plehn’s Bakery

Rehearsal dinner: Scanlon Barn

Caterer/menu: Bristol Catering

Bartenders: Morris’ Deli

Rentals: Millennium Events for linens and decor.

Transportation: Royal Transportation of Louisville (Rolls-Royce). Xtreme Transportation for limo.

Rings: Seng Jewelers

Attire: Sher’s Bridal (Maggie Sottero). David’s Bridal for Bridesmaids dresses (Vera Wang). Tuxes, Jos. A. Bank.

Hair and makeup: Susan Borders, Calvin Mitchell Salon (hair); Hope Smith, Make-it Up (makeup)

Registry: Macy’s and honeymoon registry

Sunday brunch: The CQ Princess yacht at Captain’s Quarters



