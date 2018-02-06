Local Weddings: Taylor Mauch & Tal Rosenberg

Taylor and Tal were married at 21c Museum Hotel on October 7, 2017. Read on to hear about their wedding day.

All photos by Kriech-Higdon Photography.

Ages: 33 and 34.

Occupations: Taylor is a florist. Tal is the culture editor and a writer for Chicago Reader.

How they met: “I was traveling for a few months,” Taylor says, “and I decided to visit a close friend in Chicago. She invited me as her plus-one to an event and introduced me to Tal, whom she used to work with. Three months later I drove all of my belongings from New York to Chicago so we could be together! (That same friend officiated our wedding.)”

Engagement story: “I work as a florist, and my boss told me that I needed to do a small setup for a proposal at the Garfield Park Conservatory in Chicago. It was the day before my birthday — and my husband’s; we share a birthday — and I was supposed to be off work because we were leaving for Montreal the next morning. I showed up at the conservatory (one of my favorite places in the city) and I rushed in to set the flowers for the proposal, and Tal is standing there, in my favorite spot, waiting for me. The proposal was for me! It was incredible. We got engaged, met all of our friends that night for a birthday celebration (which turned out to be an engagement celebration too) and then flew to Montreal the next day — Tal planned it all.”

Number of wedding guests: 175.

Ceremony and reception: 21c.

Entertainment: A friend from Chicago DJ’d.

Personal touches: Taylor says, “I made all of the ceramic vases for the arrangements and various friends made the table runners, candlestick holders and the imagery for the save-the-date. My mom and I drew the illustration for the invitation together.”

First-dance song: “Truly Do” by the Fleetwoods.

Favorite part of the day: “When I heard his vows in front of all our family and friends.”

One disagreement: “Whether or not to have a guest book — pretty minor in the grand scheme!”

Really glad they: “Had the wedding we wanted, not what other people thought we should do. Also that we hired Weekend Wedding Warrior!”

Wish they would have: “Been able to spend more time with everyone.”

Advice: “Make your wedding a reflection of the both of you. And even if you can’t take a honeymoon, spend a day or two after the wedding somewhere where you don’t know people — you need that time to remember and reminisce about everything that happened.”

Honeymoon: Two days in Memphis. “Waiting on a bigger trip next year.”



Photo by Kriech-Higdon Photography

DETAILS

Date: October 7, 2017

Photographer: Kriech-Higdon Photography

Photo booth: Magnolia Photobooth Co.

Flowers: Asrai Garden

Stationery/invitations: Minted

Wedding coordinator: Weekend Wedding Warrior, Maggie Heely

Cake/desserts: Bon Vivant Cakes

Rehearsal dinner: Decca

Caterer/menu: Proof

Attire: Dress by Alyssa Kristin, from Alice in Ivory (Chicago)

Hair and makeup: Paul Harrett at Platinum Salon (hair); Lisa Stone Bobrow at Calvin Mitchell Salon (makeup)

Registry: Blueprint Registry

Sunday brunch: 8UP​

