Local Weddings: Natalie Bratcher & Jordan Clemons

Natalie and Jordan were married at WhiskeyCraft Estate in Bardstown on September 30, 2017. Read on to hear about their wedding day.

Photography by Cheryl Marie Photography

Ages: 28 and 29.

Occupations: She is executive administrator of philanthropy events at Accuserv. He’s a financial advisor at Kentucky Financial Group.

How they met: Natalie’s freshman year of college at U of L in August 2007. Natalie says, “We lived in the same dorm and met the first week of school. We were friends at first sight and lovers years later.”

Engagement story: “One Saturday morning, I woke up to homemade breakfast burritos with mimosas. It was fancy Champagne, so I knew it was going to be a special day. Though smiles were glued to our faces all day, I felt the energy starting to shift and nerves starting to arise” Natalie says. They later went to see a show at the Palace. “We walked across the street and the next thing I know, Jordan is on one knee proposing in front of the Louisville Palace under the marquee. He had a photographer set up in the street to capture our perfect moment. We celebrated our proposal jamming to Lindsey Stirling and looking down at my left hand for the rest of the evening.”

Number of wedding guests: 152

Ceremony and reception: WhiskeyCraft Estate in Bardstown.

Theme: Bohemian and vintage.

Decor: Bold jewel tones, vibrant colors, gold lights.

Entertainment: Zach Longoria Project

Personal touches: The mother of the bride, Sharon Bratcher, shopped for, designed and handcrafted every detail for a year leading up to the wedding — the band’s backdrop, the pendant light skirts, table centerpieces, boho-themed photo booth, sign-in guitar station and more.

First-dance song: “A New Life” by Jim James, covered by the band.

The day in three words: “A new life.”

Favorite part of the day: She says, “Exchanging our vows.” He says, “Seeing my bride walk toward me for the first time.”

One disagreement: “We agreed on pretty much everything. The disagreements happened among particular family and friends and what they wanted or expected for our wedding.”

Really glad they: “Had an outside wedding. The autumn day was absolutely perfect.”

Wish they would have: “Had a moment to myself in my wedding dress to soak it in and reflect on my day. It went by so fast. I wish I could freeze time.”

Advice: “Celebrate your entire engagement year leading up to the wedding day. Remember to focus on the bigger picture and what your marriage and vows are truly about. We let others affect us when we should have focused on each other and not worried about everyone else’s opinions.”

Honeymoon: Phuket, Thailand



By Cheryl Marie Photography

DETAILS

Date: September 30, 2017

Photographer: Cheryl Marie Photography

Flowers: Bardstown Florist, roses (deep red, burgundy, pink coral), pink coral alstroemeria, burgundy amaranthus, deep purple ranunculus, varying colors of eucalyptus, blue thistle and eucalyptus berry

Invitations: Custom, two-sided invitations made from the couple’s engagement photos from Vistaprint.

Coordinator: Jamie Miracle Mallard

Desserts: Strawberry trifle, chocolate and peach cobblers, mint chocolate, butterscotch and banana cream pies, lemon and coconut bars, peanut butter Rice Krispies treats, chocolate-chip cookies, mini pumpkin pies, mini cherry cheesecake, Bohemian candies.

Rehearsal dinner: “We decorated the venue with the bridal party, close friends and family. Pizza and beers for dinner!”

Caterer: Connie Nalley, Susie Q’s (Bardstown)

Rings: Art Deco (around 1920s), white and yellow gold wedding ring with bride’s grandmother’s diamonds (purchased at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers, redesigned by Rachel Keens). Groom’s band: white and yellow gold (purchased at Treasures Jewelers, engraved at Merkley Kendrick Jewelers).

Bride’s dress: Martina Liana

Alterations: Mearl Keeling (Bardstown)

Hair and makeup: Bride, bridesmaids and mother of the bride, True Bliss Salon in Bardstown (hair). Bridal party did its own makeup.

Registry: Honeyfund

Wedding-night hotel: Talbott Inn (Bardstown)

Sunday brunch: Mammy’s Kitchen (Bardstown)

This originally appeared in the Spring/Summer 2018 issue of Louisville Bride. To subscribe to Louisville Magazine, click here. To find us on newsstands, click here.