Louder Than Life Lives up to Its Name: Photo Gallery

Louder Than Life kicked off amid noise complaints and dust storms, but that couldn't keep the crowds away. With Louisville now billed as "the new home of the largest rock festival in America," promoters Danny Wimmer Presents brought their third September festival to their new Highland Festival Grounds by the Expo Center. Headliners Slipknot, Staind, A Day to Remember, Guns n' Roses, Ice Cube, Disturbed and Rob Zombie capped off nights spent screaming and singing along to bands like Gwar, All Them Witches, Halestorm, Knocked Loose, White Reaper and many more.

Photos by Mickie Winters

