Raise the Barre with the Louisville Ballet

Ever wonder how your moves would measure up next to a ballerina on the dance floor? This is your chance to dance with some of the most flexible athletes in the city. This Saturday, you won't want to miss the Louisville Ballet's Raise the Barre, a party to benefit local ballet dancers. This event will feature beats spun by B96.5’s DJ Q, an open bar and a mouth watering spread of appetizers. Catch a beautiful view of the city from the top floor of the Muhammad Ali Center as you strut your stuff on the dance floor, cocktail in hand. It's all in support of the Louisville arts!

Raise the Barre takes place on Saturday, March 23 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Muhammad Ali Center (144 N. Sixth St.). Tickets are $100 each. There's an after party at Play Louisville to follow, with free admission for those who have attended this event.

Cover photo: Louisville Ballet's Raise the Barre // Facebook