Louisville Celebrates Prohibition Repeal by Swigging and Swinging: Photo Gallery

Sequins, suspenders, swing music – and lots of booze. Like a scene straight out of The Great Gatsby, Louisville came together to celebrate Prohibition Repeal at Louisville Magazine’s fourth annual Louisville SWIG. With over 800 in attendance and over 40 vendors, the Henry Clay was packed full of fringe and feathers as the city celebrated in style.

This year, Louisville SWIG was bigger and better than ever, with new additions like the #WhiskeyWizard, Richard Darshwood, and the Costume Contest, judged by local business owners. Billy Goat Strut Revue and the New Lou Swing Dance Community returned once again to provide swinging entertainment, and music from Carly Johnson set the mood in the expanded Old Forester Speakeasy, which included a pop-up salon from J Michaels Spa & Salon, The Executive Shoe Shine station and Caricatures by Vickie!

Special thanks to our sponsors Old Forester (Speakeasy Sponsor), Four Roses Bourbon and Universal Linen, and to our event partners Ina Marcella Events, Acting Against Cancer, CASA and Jimmy Can't Dance. Thank you to our vendors and all attendees who came out to swig with us! See you next year!

All photos by John Miller

