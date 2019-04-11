The Value of an Independent School Education

By Jack Catlett, Class of 2019

I’m lucky to live in a city with so many great educational institutions. I feel even luckier because I’ve had the opportunity to attend Louisville Collegiate School since kindergarten. As I’ve grown as a student at Collegiate for the last 13 years, the school has evolved into one that teaches kids to love to learn. As I reflect over my years, there are two things about my Collegiate experience that stand out to me: the relationships I have built and the opportunity I’ve been given to grow as an individual.

The Collegiate community is special in so many ways. It allows for the foundation of relationships. We are a tightly knit community in which everyone knows everyone. Whether it’s the facilities staff, kitchen staff or a teacher I had in third grade, everyone knows my name. At Collegiate, students aren’t just a number; we’re members of a community. Each school day has at least one time period blocked out for high school students to meet with their teachers for math homework help, study for a history quiz or chat about how the week’s going. Teachers are always in their classrooms, ready to help. However, if it weren’t for the smaller class sizes, these time periods wouldn’t be as powerful. A greater faculty-to-student ratio allows students to really get to know their teachers and vice versa. At Collegiate, everyone knows everyone and these relationships foster into something great – something that doesn’t come with other schools.

As a senior at Collegiate, I have been provided with fantastic opportunities since I was a freshman. As a ninth grader, classes are more integrated; students are given the opportunity to explore various academic topics. With each grade level comes more freedom to focus on topic(s) of interest. For me, that focus is on design. The work I do as a senior consist of taking AP Art, Maker Design and Prototyping, an on-campus internship course with the marketing department and an off-campus internship through the school with a graphic design firm. Being a co-chief editor for the school yearbook, and, of course, my other academic courses, are part of my schedule too.

Outside of the work I do in class, I’m able to apply my interest in design by creating posters, t- shirts, postcards and videos for teachers, students and the marketing department. The publications I create aren’t just for a class – they are actually used by the school. I am unique in the sense that I have had these opportunities in design; however, I am not unique in the sense that all students are given various opportunities to explore their academic and extracurricular interests. Outside of the classroom, I am able to compete in lacrosse, track and golf, all while acting in theater productions.



Potrait by Jack Catlett

Collegiate provides special opportunities through relationships with those who are determined and willing to work hard both in and outside of the classroom. Through it all, Collegiate has been more than just a school with core academic classes; it has been a school that has nourished unique relationships and opportunities that will support the growth of my future.

All photos courtesy of Louisville Collegiate School