Louisville Girls Leadership Celebrates International Women's Day



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Looking for a way to celebrate International Women's Day? Now is your chance to shine a light on the female leaders in our community. Join Louisville Girls Leadership in Onward!, a networking event dedicated to empowering women of Louisville to generate a positive change in our society. This event will feature testimonials from LGL participants, while you enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and a specialty cocktail. For any attendees who would like to continue to partake, there will also be a cash bar available.

Inspired by a lack of community engagement opportunities for local girls, Louisville Girls Leadership began their journey to empower women of Louisville in the early 2000s. Their program serves to create an immersive experience for young women to develop vital skills and relationships within the community and to foster a desire for leadership and civil action. Learn more at their website, louisvillegirlsleadership.org.

Onward! takes place on Friday, March 8 at Copper & Kings Distillery (1121 E. Washington St.). Check in and networking will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the main program, featuring testimonials from LGL participants, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 each.