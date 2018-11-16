Holiday Laser Dome Light Show Makes Inaugural Appearance in Louisville



Founders Ryan Daly and Garret Crabtree are thrilled to announce their fresh, multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows, with the Holiday Laser Dome. Featuring a 36-foot geodesic dome, with six lasers perfectly synchronized to project 3D animations to the melody of holiday music, this immersive experience has set the bar high for a merry and bright holiday season. This show is shaping up to be one of the most exciting holiday celebrations Louisville has ever seen, creating a family tradition that will continue for years to come.

Daly is credited with founding the Louisville Film Society and Flyover Film Fest, in addition to large-scale projects including the creation of the Speed Art Museum’s 210-foot projection map for the museum’s re-opening. If holiday music is your jam, you’ll be happy to learn that Crabtree happens to be one half of local DJ duo GlitterTitz. With nearly 15 years in the entertainment industry, Daly and Crabtree make a team well equipped to bring a larger-than-life flair to your favorite holiday classics.

The Holiday Laser Dome's grand opening is November 23 at 5:30 p.m., located at the foot of the Big Four Bridge. This timed event will run every half hour from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays. From December 20 through 30, the show will be open daily with extended hours. The Holiday Laser Dome will continue until January 1, with all available dates and times notated on the website. Avoid the lines with a ticket purchased in advance online. Tickets range from $7 to $15.