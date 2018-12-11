Louisville Magazine's Annual Swig Celebration Took Derby City Back to the Twenties: Photo Gallery

Louisville gathered to pour one out for Prohibition on Friday night, at Louisville Magazine's fifth annual Louisville Swig celebration. With over 800 in attendance and over 50 exhibitors, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage was packed full of folks both flapper and dapper. The new venue offered expanded space for an ever-growing event, this year spread out across the Old Forester Speakeasy, beer saloon room and the main event space.

This year, bourbon jazz band Billy Goat Strut Revue, #whiskeywizard Richard Darshwood, Acting Against Cancer and the New Lou Swing Dance Community all returned to swig it up with us, with CirqueLouis joining the fun. The Old Forester Speakeasy was back, bigger and better than ever, featuring music by the Carly Johnson Duo, a pop-up salon by J. Michael’s Salon, shoe shining by Executive Shoe Shine and, of course, samples of Old Forester. Our Swig Costume Contest returned for the second year, featuring plenty of frivolous, fringed fun. Check out the photos below to see the winners.

A very special thanks to our sponsors Old Forester (Speakeasy Sponsor), Four Roses Bourbon and Universal Linen, and to our event partners Ina Marcella Events, Acting Against Cancer, the Mobile Party Unit and CASA, as well as to our hotel partner and after-party host, Aloft Louisville Downtown. Thank you to our vendors and all attendees who came out to swig with us! See you next year!

All photos by Bill Wine Photography