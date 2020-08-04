Louisville Magazine Releases Massive New Issue

It’s been a while since we hit your mailbox. That’s because we’ve been working hard on the largest issue in Louisville Magazine’s recent (maybe entire?) history. Here’s some of what you can expect inside:

We spoke to dozens and dozens of Louisvillians about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed their lives. A horseman worries about the future of the sport. A painter finds new sources of inspiration. An elderly woman survives the virus. A hospital chaplain tries to comfort those who will not.

We interviewed over 400 graduating high school seniors about a year that has left them with a little less than pomp and circumstance. Their perspectives are hopeful and despairing, grave and hilarious — and, of course, fluent in emojis.

And we facilitated a long, frank discussion with some of Louisville’s Black leaders about racism, police brutality, reparations, protest and so much more. Including, of course, Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman and ER technician who was shot and killed by LMPD officers in her apartment on March 13. On Twitter, participant and soon-to-be-youngest-ever Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur wrote that the conversation was “the most hopeful two and a half hours” of his life.

Artist Aldrena Corder — who created the artwork on the cover, titled Unraveled. Ms. Taylor’s Portrait — calls sewing “an intimate and spiritual act.” In her artist’s statement, she reflects on the history of quilting for Black women. “With the intentional absence of color, the viewer is confronted only by Breonna Taylor’s smile, contrasted with the vicious reality of her death,” she writes. “Using black and white, I wanted to convey a sense of timelessness while acknowledging the persistent struggle for equality for Black Americans — especially Black women.”

In this moment of great change, we tried to made something that will last — a kind of time capsule in words and images. We can’t wait for you to see it, and look forward to the conversations, ideas and feedback it will hopefully inspire.

Louisville Magazine's latest cover, featuring Unraveled. Ms. Taylor's Portrait, by Aldrena Corder