Louisville Magazine’s 2019 West End Issue

In our 2019 West End issue, we look at everything from investment and revitalization to art and culture. Find the features from our West End package below.

What will nearly $1 billion mean for Russell and surrounding west Louisville neighborhoods?

About $870 million in investment is currently planned for west Louisville.

“It’s nice on paper. It’s got to work.”

What do residents think of west Louisville revitalization?

For this piece, we enlisted the help of Marshae and Walter Smith of the blog West of Ninth.

“I’m positive, but I’m apprehensive because I know how these things normally go down."

Living Among West Louisville's Storied Movers and Shakers

Former Courier-Journal columnist and editorial writer Betty Winston Bayé recalls her years on fabled Chestnut Street.

“By god, one can buy a house in Louisville with a f***king credit card!”

Artist Victor Sweatt Sees Mystery in the Natural World

For years, being an artist was not fun for Sweatt, and then he unthreaded business from art.

“It’s not always about bringing attention to beautiful things.”

Jaylin Stewart Memorializes Victims of Gun Violence Through Painting

She's had about five exhibitions since her first art show in 2016.

“It felt like he was right there in front of me.”

Seventies-era Black Scene Magazines Resurface

And they inspire a modern-day reissue.

"Most of us were involved in an unsuccessful primary election campaign and became aware, during the campaign, of deficiencies in our community. This is our first step.”

Former Metro Council-Member Cheri Bryant Hamilton Charts Her Future by Exploring Her Past

She represented District 5, covering parts of the west Louisville neighborhoods Portland, Shawnee, Russell and Chickasaw.

“The West End — we used to say the best end. And I still feel that it has the potential to get back to that.”

A Cooperative Black Teen Learns the Law Can Be out of Order

A case of who you are and where you are and not what you did.

“Mama, they taking me out of the vehicle.”

Cover photo: mural by Victor Sweatt // by Joon Kim