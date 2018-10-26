Louisville Magazine's 2018 Breeders' Cup Kick Off Party: Photo Gallery

On Wednesday, October 24, patrons decked in purple flocked to the Omni Hotel for Louisville Magazine's official Breeders' Cup Kick Off Party. Featuring food samples from Falls City Market culinary stations, drink samples from Breeders' Cup sponsors and live music by Small Time Napoleon, Louisvillians and out-of-towners alike gathered to celebrate the upcoming Breeders' Cup World Championships (Nov. 2-3). There were giveaways from Breeders' Cup and Equestricon, the premier horse-racing convention (Oct. 29-30), and all guests received a complimentary copy of the 2018 Breeders' Cup Official Commemorative Magazine.

All photos by Jolea Brown.