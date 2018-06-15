Louisville Magazine’s 2018 Cover Pet Contest Is Now Open!

Fido, get your head out of the toilet!

It’s time to get your furry, feathery, slithery or otherwise animal friend looking their best, because our annual Cover Pet Contest, presented by Feeders Supply, is now open.

Submit photos of your pet for a chance to see them featured in Louisville Magazine’s September Animal Issue. Twenty finalists will show up in the magazine, and the winner will be featured on the cover. Last year, the contest ended in a tie for first place between Winston the miniature horse (R.I.P.) and Presley Jane the American pit bull terrier. Read about some of 2017’s other finalists here.

The top 20 finalists will each receive a $25 gift card to Feeders Supply, and the winner will receive a $100 gift card plus a custom Feeders Supply gift basket.

Submissions are open from June 15 through July 9. Quick recap: We’ll choose twenty finalists, and then the public will vote on the winner from July 16-27.

Send us your pictures and stay tuned for the next round!



CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR PETS

