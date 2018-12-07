Louisville Sculptor Shares His Gift with the Community



As a seventh generation nephew of Daniel Boone, you could say Forest Boone has an innate ability for paying homage to nature's beauty built into his DNA. Ever since becoming sober 25 years ago, Boone turned to sculpture to find peace. As founder of Museum Rock Products, Boone has produced several rock formations for museums around the country. You may even find yourself admiring one of his pieces in the Smithsonian. Now, Boone has opened his studio to anyone eager to learn, hosting sculpture classes over the next two months.

If you've ever wanted to learn the inner workings of sculpture, now is your chance for a hands on experience with a local artist unlike any other. Learn to harness your creative abilities by attending Boone's Sampler Workshop, where you'll use pre-made templates to create clay sculptures that they can take home to bake. This workshop is available seven days a week, with time slots throughout the day and evening. Each workshop is about 2.5 hours, allowing each attendee to work at their own pace.

If you're looking for a more in-depth experience, Boone is also offering a six-week Intro to Sculpting Workshop, in which you'll how to create your own clay sculpture, make a mold of it and cast as many copies of your work as you'd like. You'll graduate the class with all the technical knowledge to produce your own subsequent sculptures. This class embodies Boone's desire to help other find their creativity. He says, "I am determined to help others remember that we were all born with an innate ability to create, take the mystery out of sculpting and show ordinary folks, old and young, just how simple it really is to get back to authentic self expression through unique individual creativity, in clay."

Both workshops will meet at Forest Boone's studio, located in the Hope Mills Building (1000 Swan St.). The Sampler Workshop is available daily, with flexible time slots available, until January 25. The Intro to Sculpting Workshop will meet about three hours per week for six weeks beginning December 7. For more information on both classes, click the button below.