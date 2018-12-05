Lift a Glass to Prohibition Repeal at the Fifth Annual Louisville Swig Celebration

In early December, the party of the century returns once again, hosted by Louisville Magazine and sponsored by Four Roses and Universal Linen! Celebrate the Repeal of Prohibition in style at the fifth annual Louisville Swig, hosted each year (with one exception) at a new venue. Consider it a nod to the mystique of original speakeasies, which were always on the move to avoid the law. This year, the party will be hosted at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, offering an expanded space for Swig and allowing the party to spread out and feature new experiences throughout the venue. Louisville Magazine's popular drinking guide, SWIG: Volume X, will make its debut at the party, and all guests will receive a complimentary copy.

Flaunt your inner flapper and dapper dandy and come dressed in your finest 1920s Prohibition-era attire. Swig-goers with the best costumes will have the opportunity to enter our Costume Contest, back again for the second year. There will be plenty of things to swig (after all, it's in the name), as guests will enjoy tastes of bourbon, craft beer, wine and more, in addition to a few food vendors. The #WhiskeyWizard, Richard Darshwood, returns this year with his special brand of magic. And back by popular demand, Billy Goat Strut Revue will entertain as always with their unique "bourbon jazz."

A signature part of Swig, the Old Forester Speakeasy will host our sold-out VIP Pre-Party before opening up to all guests at 7 p.m. Inside, guests will enjoy signature sips from speakeasy sponsor Old Forester and music by the Carly Johnson Duo. J. Michaels Salon will offer hair styling and Executive Shoe Shine will keep guests' shoes sparkling. Other speakeasy vendors include CirqueLouis, Hound Dog Press and Louisville Ice.

This year, we've partnered with Aloft Louisville Downtown as our hotel partner for the event. Aloft is offering a special discounted rate on rooms for guests of Louisville Swig. Click here to book your room. The Mobile Party Unit will provide complimentary shuttle rides between Aloft and Louisville Swig, beginning just before the VIP Pre-Party at 6 p.m. until after Swig ends at 10 p.m. Party-goers are welcome to take the shuttle to and from the party and do not need to have a room with the hotel to do so.

And don't forget to join us at the Official After-Party at Aloft's Corner Bar! The After-Party will take place from the end of Swig until midnight, featuring specials on both drinks and appetizers.

Louisville Swig is Friday, December 7, from 7-10 p.m. at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (1701 Muhammad Ali Blvd.). General admission is $50 in advance and $60 at the door (if available). A portion of the proceeds will benefit CASA, a non-profit that promotes advocacy for abused and neglected children by recruiting and training community volunteers to advocate on children’s behalf.

Come swig with us. After all, a little party never killed nobody.

All photos by Lauren Alexandra Photography, Louisville Swig 2017